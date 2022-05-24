CBS Pulls FBI Finale From Schedule After Texas Mass Shooting

CBS's FBI Season 4 finale will not air tonight as planned after an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 14 children and one teacher dead. The 18-year-old shooter is now also deceased, per the Associated Press.

The FBI finale, titled "Prodigal Son," focuses on a school shooting and was taken off the CBS schedule for Tuesday, May 24 after the Uvalde shooting. The official episode description states, "As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal's son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case."

Instead, CBS will air the Feb. 1 episode of FBI, "Under Pressure," which sees Maggie (Missy Peregrym) go undercover at a bar to investigate an anti-government group. The episode will be followed by the season finales of FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, as planned.

CBS has not announced when it will reschedule the finale, but the series and its spin-offs have all been renewed for the 2022-23 TV season.