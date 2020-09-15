CBS All Access is getting a shiny new name. In early 2021, the streaming platform will be rebranded as Paramount+, but that's not all the exciting news coming down the pipeline.

A few new series are in development at the ViacomCBS platform, including a scripted 10-episode drama based on producer Al Ruddy's experiences during the making of a little film called The Godfather, a reboot of the beloved 2000s sitcom The Game, and a spy show from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

Other than the name change and some new shows, you shouldn't expect much to change. Paramount+ will continue to feature content from across the ViacomCBS brand, including shows from Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET, and VH1. Earlier this summer, the artist formerly known as CBS All Access expanded its library with a host of added programming, including Chappelle's Show, RuPaul's Drag Race, Avatar: The Last Airbender, plus an upcoming SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff, Kamp Koral.

"Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling," said ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish in a statement about the rebrand. "With Paramount+, we're excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy."