CBS All Access has announced three new original children's series from DreamWorks Animation's Classic Media. Beginning Friday, Jan. 17, subscribers will be able to stream all-new editions of Lassie, George of the Jungle and Mr. Magoo. The news broke Sunday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.
"We've seen a tremendous response from our subscribers in just the few months since CBS All Access began offering children's programming," said Marc DeBevoise, chief digital officer for ViacomCBS and president of CBS Interactive."Bringing new editions of legendary classics like Lassie, George of the Jungle, and Mr. Magoo to the service is a fantastic benchmark for CBS All Access, and we look forward to continuing to expand our offering for families."
The three new series join CBS All Access' lineup of exclusive original children's series, including new seasons of Cloudy With a Chance Of Meatballs, the new Danger Mouse, and a growing library of kid-focused programming, including Bob the Builder, Inspector Gadget, and more. The service's children's content helps the streamer stay competitive with Apple TV+, which boasts the Peanuts franchise, and Disney+.
(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS)