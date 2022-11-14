X

CBS 2023 Midseason Premiere Dates and Winter Schedule

Find out when your new and returning favorites premiere next year

TV Guide Editors

It will be 2023 before you know it, so it's not too early to start marking your calendar with CBS' winter 2023 premiere dates and broadcast schedule. A pair of new shows, action drama True Lies and game show Lingo, will be hitting the airwaves early next year, along with the midseason premieres of returning CBS shows like the NCIS franchise and Fire Country, the season's No. 1 new broadcast drama. 

True Lies, which premieres Thursday, Feb. 23 before moving to its regular timeslot on Wednesday, March 1 at 10/9c, is a light action drama inspired by James Cameron's 1994 film of the same name. It stars Shameless alum Steve Howey as Harry, an international spy for the top-secret intelligence agency Omega Sector, and She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law star Ginger Gonzaga as his wife Helen, a language professor whose humdrum life gets turned upside down when she finds out who her husband really is. He recruits her into his secret world, and they start tackling covert missions together, along with Harry's crack team of operatives. It brings some excitement back into their marriage. They just can't let their kids find out. 

Lingo, premiering Wednesday, Jan. 4, is a new take on the long-running, word-guessing game show format. RuPaul Charles hosts as teams go head-to-head solving word puzzles to win cash prizes. 

There are big things happening with the returning shows, too. For the first time in NCIS franchise history, the three current shows — NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, and NCIS: Los Angeles — will be crossing over in the midseason premiere on Monday, Jan. 2. Fire Country, meanwhile, will return on Friday, Jan. 6 before getting a special presentation after the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 29. 

Check out the full CBS midseason premiere dates and weekly schedule below. And see the complete fall TV 2022-23 broadcast schedule for every network, every night of the week.

Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga, True Lies

 Alan Markfield/CBS

Monday, Jan. 2 – Special NCIS Crossover Event

8 p.m.NCIS
9 p.m.NCIS: Hawai'i (special time)
10 p.m.NCIS: Los Angeles (special night and time)

CBS Winter 2023 Monday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: The Neighborhood (Premieres Jan. 16)
8:30 p.m.: Bob (Hearts) Abishola (Premieres Jan. 16)
9 p.m.: NCIS
10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i 

CBS Winter 2023 Tuesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: FBI (Premieres Jan. 3)
9 p.m.: FBI: International (Premieres Jan. 3)
10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (Premieres Jan. 3)

Wednesday, Jan. 4 – Special Tough As Nails Season 4 Premiere

8 p.m.: The Price Is Right at Night (Premieres Jan. 4)
9 p.m.-11 p.m.: Tough As Nails (two-hour premiere)

CBS Winter 2023 Wednesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: The Price Is Right at Night
9 p.m.: Lingo (Premieres Jan. 11)
10 p.m.: Tough As Nails (Timeslot premiere Jan. 11)

CBS Winter 2023 Thursday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Young Sheldon (Premieres Jan. 5)
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (Premieres Jan. 5)
9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd (Premieres Jan. 5)
10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas (Premieres Jan. 5)

CBS Winter 2023 Friday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (Premieres Jan. 6)
9 p.m.: Fire Country (Premieres Jan. 6)
10 p.m.: Blue Bloods (Premieres Jan. 6)

CBS Winter 2023 Sunday Night Lineup

7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT: 60 Minutes 
8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT: East New York (Premieres Jan. 8)
9:30 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PT: NCIS: Los Angeles (Timeslot premiere Jan. 8)

Sunday, Jan. 29 

TBA: AFC Championship Game
10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT: Fire Country (special episode, approx. start time, live to all time zones)

Sunday, Feb. 5

8:00-11:30 p.m. ET/5:00-8:30 p.m. PT: The 65th Annual Grammy Awards (live to all time zones)

Thursday, Feb. 23 - Special True Lies Premiere

8 p.m.: Young Sheldon 
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts 
9 p.m.: True Lies 
10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas

Wednesday, March 1

8 p.m.-10 p.m.: Survivor (special two-hour season premiere)
10 p.m. True Lies (Timeslot premiere)

