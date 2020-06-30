Hollywood is paying tribute to comedy legend Carl Reiner, who died Monday at the age of 98. Reiner, a nine-time Emmy winner who shaped TV comedy when he created The Dick Van Dyke Show, was a titan of show business. He was a regular collaborator with longtime friend Mel Brooks, an actor in films like the Ocean's series, and a director of movies like The Jerk and Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid. His passing has prompted memorials on social media from those who knew and loved him, including his son, director Rob Reiner, as well as other stars who were inspired by his work.

"Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light," Rob tweeted on Tuesday.

Reiner's friend Alan Alda shared a photo of himself with Reiner and Mel Brooks, writing, "My friend Carl Reiner died last night. His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl."

Ed Asner wrote of Reiner, "There will forever only be one of him. May his memory be forever blessed. He leaves us with so much laughter." Bernadette Peters, who starred in The Jerk, tweeted, "We shall miss you very much."

Reiner's comic genius was on display in a letter shared by Jon Cryer, written by Reiner when Cryer subbed in for him as host of the Directors Guild Awards in 2009. The letter reads, "Thank you for filling in for me tonight. I wish with all my heart that you fail, or if you don't, that you are no more than adequate. I don't want to have to compete with you for this non-paying job."

"Working with, and getting to know Carl Reiner were two of the great thrills of my career," Cryer tweeted. "A lovely man who lived a wonderful life and brought joy to literally millions."

See more tributes to Reiner below from stars like Bette Midler, Ron Howard, Stephen Colbert, Al Roker, George Takei, William Shatner, and more.

Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 30, 2020

My friend Carl Reiner died last night. His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl. pic.twitter.com/QWyNOYILhW — Alan Alda (@alanalda) June 30, 2020

Very sad to awake to the news that @carlreiner has passed. There will forever only be one of him. May his memory be forever blessed. He leaves us with so much laughter. My heart goes out to @robreiner and the entire Reiner family. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) June 30, 2020

Dearest Carl this was your last tweet always always caring til the end. We shall miss you very much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/5OvzIC3M5h — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) June 30, 2020

The brilliant and hilarious Carl Reiner hosted the Director’s Guild awards for decades before his health forced him to take the night off.



They asked me to sub in for him. Here’s the letter he sent me:#RIPCarlReiner https://t.co/dkvtzXtKfA pic.twitter.com/eUy2E9b0B0 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) June 30, 2020

The great #CarlReiner has gone to that Show of Shows in the sky. I worked with him, loved him, and consider myself one of the luckiest people in the world to have once attended lunch with his hilarious, guarrulous gang... — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 30, 2020

The world lost an amazing voice with the loss of #comedylegend and #activist @carlreiner at 98. Do yourself a favor and stream #thedickvandykeshow #alanbrady or listen to the #2000yearoldman audio with #melbrooks pic.twitter.com/mSywM1Qryw — Al Roker (@alroker) June 30, 2020

RIP #Carl Reiner - A brilliant comedy talent w/heart & intellect whether writing, directing, producing or performing. Try estimating how many times in your life this fella’s work made you laugh. I count well over 3k for me & growing. Thank you, Carl. https://t.co/95dleAFveQ — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) June 30, 2020

Condolences to the family of Carl Reiner. From the writers room of Sid Caesar to recreating those times for the Dick Van Dyke show, Carl was a master at his craft. I knew him only peripherally but it was a pleasure to have known him.😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) June 30, 2020

The Dick Van Dyke Show debuted in 1961, and it's still funny. That's a magic trick. RIP Carl Reiner, one of comedy's greatest magicians. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) June 30, 2020

So sad to hear about @carlreiner Not only did he make my favorite TV& movies (see:Where’s Poppa) but his humanity was beyond compare. His heart was so full of love. Never left his house empty handed- book, space pen, Swiss Army knife. RIP to a man that embodies the word mensch pic.twitter.com/mazBmwznkX — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) June 30, 2020

We lost a person who gave us great times-countless laughs. He was brilliant. And kind. I met him only once but will never forget his gentle thoughtfulness. He was with us through good times and hard times. Thank you Carl Reiner. His memory will be a blessing. . https://t.co/hbfPrO0eRe — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 30, 2020

As if 2020 weren’t cruel enough. Goodbye to one of the greatest comedic minds of all time. Thank you for always making us laugh and for always giving us joy. My deepest condolences go out to the entire Reiner family. RIP #CarlReiner pic.twitter.com/IeJ3RkG2vS — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 30, 2020

I'm so sorry to hear that Carl Reiner has passed on. He was a great entertainer and a fine man. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 30, 2020

Carl Reiner was comedy genius. Often that genius made other funny people even funnier. But give him a stage and he could spin laughter out of any moment. I watched him do it time and again. His contributions to comedy are eternal. And a lovely man, as well. #ripCarlReiner — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) June 30, 2020

Thanks for the near century of your life and gifts, Carl Reiner. Your heart, your humor, your spirit will live on in all of us. The stars are twinkling just a bit more merrily today with you there to entertain the heavens. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 30, 2020

Carl Reiner was a legend. Writer, director, actor, innovator. He helped shape so much in comedy. If you have time today put “Mel brooks and Carl Reiner” into youtube and enjoy two of the funniest humans making each other laugh for over 50 years.https://t.co/Owxx5Vgwq4 — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) June 30, 2020

So sad to hear about the passing of Carl Reiner. The man was a titan of comedy. None of us in the business haven’t been affected by his work. It’s hard to imagine a world without him. RIP Carl. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) June 30, 2020

How lucky are we all to have had a lifetime of #CarlReiner. A giant of comedy and the most generous, decent, beautiful man. RIP dear friend. — Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) June 30, 2020