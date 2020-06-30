Hollywood is paying tribute to comedy legend Carl Reinerwho died Monday at the age of 98. Reiner, a nine-time Emmy winner who shaped TV comedy when he created The Dick Van Dyke Show, was a titan of show business. He was a regular collaborator with longtime friend Mel Brooks, an actor in films like the Ocean's series, and a director of movies like The Jerk and Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid. His passing has prompted memorials on social media from those who knew and loved him, including his son, director Rob Reiner, as well as other stars who were inspired by his work.

"Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light," Rob tweeted on Tuesday.

Reiner's friend Alan Alda shared a photo of himself with Reiner and Mel Brooks, writing, "My friend Carl Reiner died last night. His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl." 

Ed Asner wrote of Reiner, "There will forever only be one of him. May his memory be forever blessed. He leaves us with so much laughter." Bernadette Peters, who starred in The Jerk, tweeted, "We shall miss you very much."

Reiner's comic genius was on display in a letter shared by Jon Cryer, written by Reiner when Cryer subbed in for him as host of the Directors Guild Awards in 2009. The letter reads, "Thank you for filling in for me tonight. I wish with all my heart that you fail, or if you don't, that you are no more than adequate. I don't want to have to compete with you for this non-paying job."

"Working with, and getting to know Carl Reiner were two of the great thrills of my career," Cryer tweeted. "A lovely man who lived a wonderful life and brought joy to literally millions."

See more tributes to Reiner below from stars like Bette Midler, Ron Howard, Stephen Colbert, Al Roker, George Takei, William Shatner, and more.