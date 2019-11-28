Happy Thanksgiving! On the menu today is Episode 10 of TV Guide's holiday-movie-celebrating podcast, All I Want for Christmas Is This Podcast. Every Tuesday and Thursday, we break down the most highly anticipated holiday movies of the year.

In our latest episode, actress Candace Cameron Bure (Fuller House, Switched at Christmas) joins host Julia Lechner to discuss her new holiday movie Christmas Town, which premieres on the Hallmark Channel on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. Central.

Stream the full episode right here:

In the film, an aspiring schoolteacher (Cameron Bure) leaves her life in Boston behind to start a new chapter. A surprise detour to the town of Grandon Falls, also known as "Christmas Town," helps her discover love, family, and the true meaning of Christmas.

Grab your tissues, Hallmark movie fans! Christmas Town will have you shedding some happy holiday tears.

On the podcast, Cameron Bure and Lechner discuss the actress' many Hallmark holiday movies, her own holiday traditions, and what fans can expect from the fifth and final season of Netflix's Fuller House when it premieres on Dec. 6.

Listen to the full episode for tons of holiday feels with the Queen of Christmas herself, Candace Cameron Bure.

Photo: David Dolsen

