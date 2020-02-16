[Warning: The following contains spoilers for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Read at your own risk!]

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie answered a few of our most pressing questions about what happened after the events of Breaking Bad. We finally got TOTALLY official confirmation that Walter White (Bryan Cranston) died after the shootout at the compound, and a newscast said that Lydia Rodarte-Quayle (Laura Fraser) was also a goner after being poisoned. Most importantly, we now know that Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) escaped all the trouble he was in from Albuquerque and vanished to Alaska to start over. Phew!

That said, the film still left quite a few issues unresolved and added some all-new questions to the fold. We might never know the answers to any of these — unless Better Call Saul starts crossing over with Breaking Bad a whole lot more — but here are the burning questions we still have after watching El Camino anyway.

1. Did the White family ever get their money? In Breaking Bad's final episode, Walter dropped in on his old frenemies from Gray Matter and demanded that they launder his millions in cash to create an endowment for Walt Jr. (RJ Mitte) so that he and the rest of the family could finally receive his money without the government confiscating it. That seemed like a solid enough plan — and pretty much the only option he had left — but it wasn't clear if the two would actually follow through on that forced promise. El Camino didn't indicate whether the remaining Whites were ever paid, or offer really any status update on the surviving trio.

2. Did Marie (Betsy Brandt) retrieve Hank (Dean Norris)? Another Breaking Bad end left loose by the movie was the matter of whether Skyler (Anna Gunn) ever turned over the lottery ticket with the burial coordinates of Hank and Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada). Chances are she did; she had her qualms with Marie, but she wouldn't keep something like that from her. But El Camino didn't tell us for sure whether Marie ever got closure about her husband's fate. (For what it's worth, the first teaser for the film, which was not a part of the actual movie, indicated that the DEA knew the two had died.)

3. Did Drew Sharp's parents ever find out about what happened to him? One lingering question we thought El Camino would resolve was whether the parents of Drew Sharp, the little boy gunned down by Todd (Jesse Plemons) in the desert, ever found out what happened to him. In Breaking Bad, Jesse really wanted them to know the truth, but it looks like he might've forgotten by the time El Camino came along — a little surprising, really, since he ran across what appeared to be Drew's captured tarantula in Todd's room. Since every other key witness died already, Jesse would really be the only one who could tell them about it, barring Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) making a call from Cinnabon that violated his attorney-client privilege, of course.

4. What happened to Mike's (Jonathan Banks) granddaughter? Poor Kaylee Ehrmantraut. No matter how much Mike tried, he never could leave that girl his dough without the feds getting their hands on it. We know that her mother was at least partly reliant on Mike's money to make ends meet, so what happened to them after his passing?

5. Did Huell (Lavell Crawford) ever get out of that room? Yes, this does still nag at us.

6. How did they connect Lydia's illness to Walt? While the movie seemed to seal her fate, one thing El Camino didn't clarify is how the authorities connected Lydia's poisoning with Walter White. Perhaps they tracked the final phone call received by Todd back to her and connected the dots? Without further clarification, that's just a guess.

7. Did Badger (Matt Jones) and Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) get arrested? Last we saw them in El Camino, Badger was driving Skinny Pete's car to the southern border to make it look like Jesse made a break for Mexico, while Skinny Pete stood in his yard and waited for the authorities to arrive and ask questions about the eponymous ride. An early teaser for the film indicated that Skinny Pete would be detained and questioned about Jesse's whereabouts, but since that scene didn't make it into the movie, we have to just assume that's what happened to him — and hope Badger successfully hitched his way back to Albuquerque. Also unknown? What happened to Badger's beloved Fiero.

8. What was in Jesse's letter to Brock? Aaron Paul told TV Guide that his letter to Brock was a beautiful and honest send-off for the boy, but since we didn't get to see much of it, we don't know what Jesse possibly had to say to the kid who was left motherless as a result of Jesse's criminal connections.

9. Will Jesse go to college? Aaron Paul wasn't sure that Jesse Pinkman — now, "Mr. Driscoll" — would take Walt's old advice and go to college in Alaska and instead believed he might get into the woodworking business, but who knows? Maybe Jesse's sudden interest in sports medicine was the real deal?

10. Will this connect to Better Call Saul or set up another continuation of Breaking Bad in some way? El Camino gives fans some serious satisfaction about what happened to Jesse Pinkman after Breaking Bad, but that doesn't mean we won't still want more where this came from. Many fans have been hoping for some kind of Jesse and Walt-centered crossover on Better Call Saul, for example, and it looks like El Camino expanded the possibility of that. While it previously seemed inevitable that such a crossover would have to take place in the show's past timeline, El Camino's ending leaves the option of a present-day reunion between Jesse and Saul on the table as well. We'll see!

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is now available on Netflix.

