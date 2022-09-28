If you're looking for something new to watch, then Amazon Prime Video has you covered with new blockbusters.

Right now, you can stream one of the best hits of the summer, Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt. While film critics were mixed on the film with a 49 Metascore, general audiences were more positive on the action movie with a 7.1 user score on Metacritic. And moreover, Bullet Train was a big box office draw with $230.5 million worldwide, which makes it one of the biggest movies of the year (so far).

So if you missed Bullet Train in theaters, then now's your chance to watch the movie in 4K Ultra HD at home for $20 via Prime Video.

Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bullet Train CTMG/Sony Pictures Releasing

Please note: This is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Directed by David Leitch (Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2), Bullet Train follows Ladybug (Brad Pitt), an unlucky and anxiety-riddlen American assassin who boards a bullet train in Japan to retrieve a mysterious briefcase. However, he's not the only assassin onboard who wants the briefcase too.

The action movie also stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Bad Bunny, and Sandra Bullock.

Prime Video is not your thing? Bullet Train is also available in 4K Ultra HD to buy for $20 at Vudu and Google Play Movies & TV.

Want more? Get 8 games for free during the month of September, thanks to Prime Gaming. Learn more here.