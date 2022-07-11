BTS Is Bringing Permission to Dance: LA, a New Documentary, and More to Disney

BTS is officially joining the House of Mouse. It was announced on Monday that HYBE, the entertainment and management company that oversees the global superstars, and the Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific are teaming up to produce "five major content titles" from HYBE, including two exclusive series centered on BTS.

Three of the upcoming titles have been revealed, including the previously announced In the Soop: Friendcation, along with the streaming premiere of BTS's Permission to Dance: Los Angeles concert, which marked the first time the group performed in front of their fans after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The concert special, filmed at Los Angeles So-Fi stadium late last year, will showcase the group's performance of their Billboard Hot 100 hits "Dynamite," "Butter," "Permission to Dance," and many more.

In 2023, Disney+ will also be the streaming home of BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, a docuseries that will showcase the BTS's journey from their 2013 debut to the start of their "new chapter." In June, BTS announced they would be slowing down their group projects and schedules in order to allow the members to focus more on solo endeavors. Each member is slated to release a solo album, beginning with J-Hope's Jack in the Box, which comes out on July 15.

In the Soop: Friendcation Featuring V from BTS to Stream on Disney+ in Select Countries

As with In the Soop: Friendcation, the titles will premiere on Disney+ in the Asia Pacific territories, which include South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, before being made available worldwide on the streaming service.

"This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of HYBE content for fans who love our music and artists," said Park Ji-won, CEO of HYBE in a statement. "The Walt Disney Company has a long history of franchise-building and promoting musical artists, with its unparalleled brands and platforms."

The deal announcement has big implications for K-pop fans in general, not just BTS's ARMY. HYBE is also the entertainment home of TomorrowXTogether, Enhypen, and Seventeen, just to name a few. This new collaboration paves the way for their live concerts and docuseries to also find a home on Disney+ and expand their fanbases via the global streaming platform.

Specific premiere dates have yet to be announced for the upcoming titles, except for In the Soop: Friendcation, which will premiere on Disney+ in the Asia Pacific territories on July 22 at 11 a.m. Korean Standard Time.