Next Up Julian McMahon Would Love to Be on Charmed

Jake Peralta's (Andy Samberg) passport had better not be expired, because Jodie Whittaker would like to send him on the ultimate international family reunion. When Whittaker stopped by TV Guide's New York office in January with her Doctor Who co-stars Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole, we couldn't pass up the opportunity to talk about Brooklyn Nine-Nine with the noted superfan. TV Guide asked Whittaker to pitch her dream guest-starring role on the NBC sitcom. As it turns out, she's really thought this through.

"I think I'd be Jake Peralta's sister," Whittaker explained. She pointed out that Jake's mostly absentee father, Roger (Bradley Whitford), an airline pilot, definitely still has some secrets. "His dad was potentially quite naughty throughout his life, and [Jake] could have siblings all over the world. And I think there's potentially a sibling in England."

That checks out.

Doctor Who Stars Unpack Season 12's Deep Dive Into the Doctor's Past

As for how her character would fit in with the group, Whittaker imagines Jake's cool new sister would be a hit with his friends.

"She's brilliant, she's proper funny, everyone likes her," the actress said.

And yes, obviously Doug Judy (Craig Robinson) would also appear in Whittaker's ideal episode to turn her character's name into a song. Go big or go home.

Check out Whittaker's full pitch in the video above.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs Thursdays at 8:30/7:30c on NBC. Doctor Who airs Sundays at 8/7c on BBC America.