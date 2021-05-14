Bridgerton's First Spin-Off Will Focus on a Young Queen Charlotte

Did someone order more Bridgerton? Well, dear reader, your wish is Netflix's command. In addition to announcing earlier this year that the saucy romance series has been renewed through Season 4, Netflix has now greenlit the first spin-off of the Shondaland drama. Shonda Rhimes will write and executive produce an upcoming limited series focused on a young Queen Charlotte.

Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Roseheuvel on the flagship series, was added to the world of Bridgerton for the Netflix series, as the queen is not present in any of Julia Quinn's eight Bridgerton novels upon which the show is based. In the first season of Bridgerton, we learned that Charlotte's romance with the king is what allowed people of color to gain titles within the fictional world of the series. The new spin-off series will shed more light on young Queen Charlotte's journey to marry the king, who is suffering dementia in the first season of Bridgerton.

The title and cast of the spin-off have not been announced, but Netflix did share that while Charlotte will be the central character of the limited series, a young Violet Bridgerton and a young Lady Danbury will also be involved. While Quinn has penned several Bridgerton prequel novels, none of them focus on the aforementioned characters, making this spin-off a Rhimes invention for the Bridgerton universe.

Production is underway on Bridgerton Season 2, which will be an adaptation of Quinn's novel The Viscount Who Loved Me and focus on Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) journey to find love. Simone Ashley has been cast as Kate Sharma, a bachelorette visiting the 'Ton from India who suffers no fools -- especially the eldest Bridgerton brother. While Bridgerton Season 1 showrunner Chris Van Dusen is overseeing production on the second season, Netflix announced that Shondaland producer Julia Brownell is beginning work as showrunner for Seasons 3 and 4 of the popular series.

Bridgerton Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.