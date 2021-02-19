Bridgerton Season 2: Casting, Premiere Date, and Everything to Know

Sign in to customize your TV listings
It's time for Anthony to find love!
Gather around, dear reader, as Netflix has officially renewed its most-watched series ever, Bridgerton, for a Season 2. The Shonda Rhimes-produced series premiered over Christmas 2020 and took the world by storm as Netflix viewers were introduced to the soapy, opulent world of the Bridgerton family and the steamy romance between the eldest Bridgerton daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynever) and a handsome Duke, Simon (Rege-Jean Page).
Bridgerton Season 2 will shift the focus to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), Daphne's older brother, as he looks to find a wife to help him produce an heir for the Bridgerton family estate. The second season will be based on The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second novel in Julia Quinn's Bridgerton novel series. In the novel, Anthony finally decides it is time to settle down but he refuses to fall in love due to his intense fear of dying young like his father and leaving a beloved wife behind. Luckily, fate has other plans for the surliest member of the Bridgerton family who had his heart broken by a stubborn opera singer in Season 1.
What else can we expect in Bridgerton Season 2? Even if we have a long time to wait for new episodes, here is everything TV Guide has compiled about the season so far.
It was announced on Feb. 15 that Sex Education star Simone Ashley is joining the cast of Bridgerton Season 2 as Kate Sharma. She is a "headstrong young woman who suffers no fools -- Anthony Bridgerton very much included."
In the second Bridgerton novel that will be the basis for the upcoming episodes, Anthony's love interest is named Kate Sheffield. The book's version of the character also suffers no fools which means we shouldn't expect big changes in the dynamic between the two characters at the center of an enemies-to-lovers storyline, but with Ashley's casting, it's obvious that the creative team behind Bridgerton is committed to making this an inclusive romance that everyone can see themselves in.
There is no official premiere date for Bridgerton Season 2 yet, but the series is scheduled to return to production this spring. However, with all of the grand balls and big set pieces that need to be filmed with many extras, it is a large production, and getting that many people together is a huge undertaking with the COVID-19 pandemic. So don't expect any new Bridgerton episodes until late 2021 at the earliest, with 2022 being a more likely bet.
We know that Bridgerton Season 2 will center on Anthony's journey to find love, so Jonathan Bailey will return. The rest of the Bridgerton siblings -- Benedict (Luke Thompson), Colin (Luke Newton), Eloise (Claudia Jesse), Francesca (Ruby Stokes), Gregory (Wil Tilston), and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) -- are also expected to return. Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) will also need to be present as she has to report on all the gossip going down as her alter ego Lady Whistledown, and her family will have a new man of the house we have yet to meet.
A looming question remains of how much Daphne and Simon will be part of the new season considering they essentially got their happy ending at the end of Season 1.
Bridgerton Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.