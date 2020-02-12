After premiering on Netflix in October, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is coming to AMC on Sunday, so if you haven't already been bingeing all five seasons of Breaking Bad during AMC's marathon to prepare, well, it's much too late for that. The good news is, we're here to help. Before the movie makes its cable debut, we're detailing what you (probably) need to remember about the original AMC drama's ending before it arrives.

Let's start with Aaron Paul's own recommendation. The actor reprises his role as Jesse Pinkman, Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) former student and partner in the meth business, and the movie will follow what happened to Jesse after that wild series finale. To prepare, Paul has already pointed to one scene that he thinks is important for fans to revisit before the film.

The scene comes from Season 3's "One Minute," after Jesse had been beaten to a pulp in his own home by Hank (Dean Norris), Walt's DEA agent brother-in-law. Hank was inches from getting a warrant to search the RV Jesse and Walt used to cook meth before he was called away by Saul's (Bob Odenkirk) secretary, who falsely told him that his wife, Marie (Betsy Brandt), was hospitalized after a car accident. After realizing the lie, Hank was incensed and took it out on Jesse. Walt went to the hospital to try to talk Jesse out of suing Hank and offered to give him a job at Gus Fring's (Giancarlo Esposito) lab, which Jesse rejected. Jesse blamed Walt for how isolated he'd become from everyone he loved, and he hadn't forgiven Walt for his long history of insults. But moments later, Jesse accepted the gig anyway, and their vicious cycle started anew.

Cats out of the bag...and the bag is in the river. Here's a moment from Breaking Bad to slowly prepare you all for what's to come. #BreakingBad #Netflix #Elcomino ⚗️💎💵💰 https://t.co/q3VdCCLxZe — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) August 25, 2019

The logline for El Camino tells us that "Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future," so perhaps this scene reflects the tone of what's ahead for Jesse in the film. Will Jesse be able to break away from his unhealthy relationships this time, or will he fall back into old patterns? Paul could also be hinting that Walter White might (read: will, definitely will) appear in a few flashback scenes. We'll see soon enough!

5 Burning Questions the Breaking Bad Movie Needs to Answer

Beyond that key mid-series scene, here's what else to remember about what happened to Jesse Pinkman, Walter White, and others in the last few episodes of Breaking Bad.

Jesse flipped on Walt. After realizing that Walt was behind Brock's (Ian Posada) poisoning, Jesse decided to help Hank and the DEA as an act of vengeance. In Walt, he saw a guy who had gotten away with everything and hurt so many people — most recently forcing Jesse to kill the relatively innocent Gale Boetticher (David Costabile) in his home and shrugging off the vicious murder of little Drew Sharp after the train heist. Jesse was so ready to see Walt suffer some consequences that Hank had to talk him out of literally burning down Walt's house. Jesse eventually tricked Walt into believing he would burn the money Walt had hidden in the desert, after which Walt inadvertently led Jesse, Hank, and Agent Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada) to the site where the money was buried.

Hank was murdered by Neo-Nazis. After finding out that Jesse was informing on him, Walt ordered a hit on his former partner by Todd's (Jesse Plemons) Uncle Jack (Michael Bowen) and his Neo-Nazi goons. And when he realized Jesse had tricked him into going to the desert, Walt called to summon Todd to his coordinates but canceled that request mid call once he realized Hank and Gomez were in the car. Walt surrendered, but Jack's crew still showed up and killed Gomez and Hank before lifting all but one of Walt's barrels of money.

Michael Bowen, Jesse Plemons, Dean Norris, Steven Michael Quezada, and Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad Photo: Ursula Coyote/AMC

Jesse was captured and tortured. Walt, wrecked by the loss of both Hank and his money, asked Jack to kill Jesse, but Todd insisted they should capture Jesse first to find out what he'd told the DEA. Jesse was interrogated and beaten for weeks, despite assuring Todd that Hank and Gomez were working alone and that everything he told them was contained in a video confession at Hank's home. Todd decided to keep Jesse as his family's prisoner so that Jesse could cook meth for them in their own lab on the compound. When Jesse tried to escape, Todd executed Andrea (Emily Rios) and threatened to come back for her son, Brock, if Jesse acted out of turn again.

Walt narrowly escaped New Mexico. After the desert incident, Walt decided to flee Albuquerque. At first, he attempted to bring his family along, but Skyler (Anna Gunn) refused, resulting in a physical confrontation between the two that Walt Jr. (RJ Mitte) got in the middle of. Walt then kidnapped baby Holly, but after hearing the child call for her "Mama," he decided to drop her off at a fire station instead. He also called Skyler, knowing that the police would be listening, and absolved her of any involvement with his criminal enterprise and confessed to killing Hank. He was subsequently escorted by Saul's extractor to New Hampshire, where he lived in an isolated cabin. Meanwhile, Saul started a new life in Nebraska, which is where parts of Better Call Saul pick up.

Walt's health declined during his isolation. Walt's northern hideaway kept him out of prison, but it was damaging to his psyche and his health, which deteriorated over time despite the fact that his extractor supplied him with injectable chemotherapy drugs and food. After hearing of Skyler's financial struggles, Walt decided to leave the place for good. He headed to a local tavern and called Junior. When Junior rejected Walt's offer to send some money and told his father that he wanted him to die, Walt decided to turn himself in and called the local DEA office.

A well-timed TV segment changed his mind. After making the call, Walt was angered when he saw his former Gray Matter partners, Gretchen (Jessica Hecht) and Elliot (Adam Godley), on television talking about their donation to rehabilitation clinics as a means of distancing themselves from Walt. Walt also learned that his signature blue meth was still in circulation and decided to run before the authorities could arrive.

Walt turned to his former frenemies for help. Walt disguised himself as a journalist to track down Gretchen and Elliot at their home, where he instructed the pair to put his money into an irrevocable trust for his son on his 18th birthday. To seal his threat, Walter had Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) and Badger (Matt Jones) pose as hidden assassins who would kill the couple if they didn't deliver the funds to his family as promised.

Jessica Hecht, Adam Godley, and Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad Photo: Ursula Coyote/AMC

Walt got one more glimpse at his family. After Walt dropped by his abandoned and vandalized former home, a neighbor spotted him and called the police. Marie, still reeling from Hank's death and Walt's double life, called Skyler to warn her, but by that point, Walt had already sneaked into her new apartment. He informed Skyler that he didn't kill her brother-in-law, and he gave her the coordinates to Hank and Gomez's bodies so that she could trade that information for immunity. Walt also admitted that his drug empire had been motivated by more than the desire to provide for his family; by the end, he simply liked being Heisenberg. ("I did it for me. I liked it. I was good at it. And ... I was alive.") Skyler allowed Walt to see Holly one last time, and he watched from a distance as Junior arrived home from school.

Walt got his revenge. After learning that his meth recipe was still being used, Walt concluded Jesse must have been working with Todd and Lydia (Laura Fraser) and confronted them. Todd agreed to set up a meeting between Walt and Jack, but when Walt arrived at the compound, Jack moved to have him killed. Walt then accused Jack and Todd of partnering up with Jesse, so Jack brought Jesse out in his chains to show that he was their prisoner, not their partner. Walt, convinced that Jesse was their captive, shielded Jesse's body as he triggered a machine gun that Walt had rigged to his car, which fired into the room, killing all of Jack and Todd's men. Jesse was then free to kill Todd, and Walt killed Jack. Walt also revealed to Lydia over the phone that he had poisoned her with ricin.

Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston, and Michael Bowen, Breaking Bad Photo: Ursula Coyote/AMC

The final showdown was intense. In their final confrontation, Walt gave his gun to Jesse and told him to shoot because he was ready to die, but Jesse refused. If Walt wanted to die, Jesse said, he should end his own life. Jesse then sped away in Todd's car, and Walt succumbed to his gunshot wound in the lab as police swarmed the compound.

TL;DR: Walt is dead, and so are all of his enemies. Jesse is alive and in hiding (probably) after escaping captivity in Todd's car. Skyler, Junior, and Holly should have their money by now, Hank and Gomez's bodies have probably been recovered, and Skinny Pete and Badger are still in Jesse's corner.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is now on Netflix and makes its cable debut Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8/7c on AMC.

PHOTOS: 12 Things We Miss About Breaking Bad