Admit it, everyone's played the game where they pick which celebrity they'd want to play them in an adaptation of their life, but for Dr. Anthony Fauci, it actually came true when Brad Pitt portrayed him on the cold open for Saturday Night Live's latest remotely produced episode. Naturally, someone had to find out how Fauci thought Pitt did, and it turns out (phew) he loved it.

"I think he did great," Fauci said during an interview with Telemundo's Un Nuevo Dia. "I'm a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that's the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me, I mention Brad Pitt. He's one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job." He continued, "I think he showed that he is really a classy guy when, at the end, he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers. So not only is he a really great actor, but he is actually a classy person."

Brad Pitt Suits Up as Dr. Fauci for Saturday Night Live's Cold Open

Pitt, who did happen to be Fauci's pick to impersonate him, showed up for SNL's cold open in the whole get-up, complete with a wig, glasses, and a suit, and proceeded to provide commentary on COVID-19 news and clarify some of the most confounding messages from Donald Trump's press briefings with an increasingly bizarre series of clip cutaways and responses.

Per Fauci, "Everything he said on SNL is what's going on. He did a pretty good job of putting everything together."

Saturday Night Live airs on Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.