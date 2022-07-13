Bluey Season 3 Is Finally Coming to Disney+

This episode of Bluey is called "Finally." Bluey Season 3 is coming to Disney+ on Aug. 10 — for real life! The Australian cartoon — which won an International Emmy Kids Award and ranked at No. 11 in TV Guide's ranking of the 100 Best Shows on TV last year — follows Blue Heeler sisters Bluey and Bingo and their parents, Chilli and Bandit, as they handle everyday challenges with love and humor. The show keeps kids laughing, but has also become popular among adults thanks to its clever stories and extremely relatable parenting predicaments.

Although the ongoing third season began airing in Australia in September 2021, Bluey fans in North America and around the world have waited more than a year to see the new episodes. Season 2 debuted on Disney+ in May 2021.

Disney+ will release Season 3 in two parts, with the first 25 episodes arriving on Aug. 10. A release date for the second half of the season has yet to be announced, but will likely arrive after the season finishes airing in Australia. (So far, 37 episodes of Season 3 have aired in Australia; Seasons 1 and 2 included 52 episodes each.)

And for superfans, the official Bluey blog shared arts and crafts, recipes, and downloadable decoration templates for an at-home watch party.