One of the great joys of television is its outlet as an escape from reality; it almost serves as a sense of balance. While not an exact science, when the world is going great, we seek out darker television shows because our emotional capacity can handle it. When the world is a giant, gaping hellhole, we long for television that will lift our spirits.

In case you haven't noticed, our current state is the latter, with politics, pandemics, and climate change sucking the joy out of just about everyone. We are, essentially, living in an episode of Black Mirror, Netflix's doomsday anthology series that thrives on making us feel uncomfortable in the face of a technological apocalypse. And according to Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker, that's exactly why we don't need any new Black Mirror right now.

Speaking with The Radio Times, Brooker gave an update on a new season of Black Mirror, essentially saying that he's put it on hold.

"At the moment, I don't know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I'm not working away on one of those," he said. "I'm sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I've been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh."

When specifically asked about the next season of Black Mirror, Brooker replied, "I've been busy, doing things. I don't know what I can say about what I'm doing and not doing." Translation: There's no new Black Mirror in the works, so don't expect any soon.

In fairness, Brooker's probably right. Black Mirror gets dark, man. Do we really need to add any more gloom to the 24-hour cable news cycle and Twitter? Watch something that won't put you in the fetal position instead.

Black Mirror is streaming on Netflix, if you dare.