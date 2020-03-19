Billions, Showtime's ruthlessly entertaining finance drama, returns for Season 5 on Sunday, May 3, and the cable network just released a trailer for the upcoming season that hypes up all the things that make Billions Billions: lies, deceit, triple-crosses, intrigue, opulence, and lines like, "I am a monster — a carnivorous monster."

Season 5 finds Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) on opposite sides of their rivalry again, while new enemies rise and take aim. Social impact investor Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) poses a threat to Axe's market dominance, while Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) is forced back to Axe Capital after the collapse of their fund, and they must fight to protect their employees and their assets while working as a mole for Chuck. Meanwhile, Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe.

Julianna Margulies will appear this season as Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author, and will surely fit right in. Julianna Margulies is very Billions. Returning cast members include David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, and Jeffrey DeMunn.

Billions Season 5 premieres Sunday, May 3 at 9/8c on Showtime.