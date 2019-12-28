There's so much TV on in a single week (or even a single night!) that looking back on the best TV from this entire decade could feel like overwhelming — that is, if so much of the shows that aired over the past 10 years weren't so good! But fortunately, as we've transitioned from the Golden Age and into Peak TV, viewers have been gifted with so many great series that it's exciting, not intimidating, to look back at everything that made the past 10 years of TV so memorable. But now we want to know: How much do you actually remember?

In order to test your knowledge of the biggest TV moments and shows of the 2010s, TV Guide has created three trivia quizzes (ranked easy, medium, and hard). You can either take them all, seeing how well you do as the difficulty levels ramp up, or you can jump right to the quiz that feels more your speed. However you choose to take them, be prepared to rack your brain to recall how some of the most memorable moments of the past decade of TV went down. Good luck. You'll need it.

Best TV of the Decade: The Shows, Moments, and Trends That Defined the 2010s

Difficulty Level: Easy

Let's start off simple, with our first quiz featuring some of the easier questions covering the big TV moments of the past 10 years, including ones about The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, The Bachelorette, and Scandal — you know, the shows that people talked about so much you might know the answers to the questions even if you never watched an episode.

Difficulty Level: Medium

If you found our easy quiz to be a breeze or you just wanted to skip right ahead to challenging yourself a bit more, you can check out this slightly more difficult quiz, featuring head-scratchers about Atlanta, The Good Wife, Vanderpump Rules, and even the gone-but-never-forgotten E! reality show Pretty Wild. If you watched the shows included in this quiz, it will probably be pretty simple to pass. But if you didn't... well, you might have a few stumbles ahead.

Difficulty Level: Hard

And now, the hardest quiz of them all. This quiz is not for the faint of heart. It includes questions designed to discover the limits of your memory with trivia about Justified, Penny Dreadful, Parks and Recreation, The Vampire Diaries, Power, and so many other shows that got us through this decade. Even die-hard fans of these series might find themselves tripped up by some of the questions, so see if you have what it takes to ace our most intense 2010s TV trivia quiz!