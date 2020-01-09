Pamela Adlon's critically acclaimed take on motherhood, the FX series Better Things, returns for its fourth season in early March, and FX released the first trailer on Thursday in conjunction with the show's appearance at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

In the first look at the new season, Frankie (Hannah Alligood) and Duke (Olivia Edward) want to sign Sam (Adlon) up for different online dating apps, but Sam says that she's already in a relationship — with her three daughters and her mother (Celia Imrie). "You need to do something for you," Duke eventually explains, and although additional scenes in the trailer reveal that Sam might actually take her youngest daughter's advice, it's not quite how she intended.

In what might be classified as a mid-life crisis (possibly because at one point Sam says, "Welcome to my mid-life crisis!"), Sam purchases a beautifully restored car, which definitely will not fit all of her kids and is definitely not good for the environment.

Basically, Season 4 seems to be everything we've come to expect from Adlon, who directs every episode of the 10-episode season and who revealed during the show's TCA panel that some of the themes for the season include rain, couples, and being alone, all of which seem to appear in one way or another in the trailer.

Adlon also revealed a number of guest stars who will appear in Season 4, including Telma Hopkins, Judy Gold, Rebecca Metz, Diedrich Bader, Rosalind Chao, and Kevin Pollak.

Better Things Season 4 premieres with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, March 5 at 10/9c on FX.

