Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) is on shaky ground heading into the Season 5 finale of Better Call Saul. Just when it looked like he was about to be free of Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) for good, Lalo had to turn around and question Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) about what really happened when he picked up that $7 million bail in the desert. Kim (Rhea Seehorn) backed up Jimmy's story, but her thrilling confrontation with Lalo had an unintended consequence when she made him think twice about whether he can trust his own men. Now Lalo is headed for the border with Nacho in tow — and Kim's voice in his head telling him to get his house in order.

Speaking with TV Guide, Mando said Nacho knows he should be worried about whatever went down in Jimmy and Kim's apartment in last week's episode. "From Nacho's point of view, you know, he wasn't in that room," Mando explained. "So I don't think Nacho knows exactly what's going on. But I think he feels this huge shift in Lalo after that conversation, and whatever that shift was is definitely not good for him. It made things worse for him. And now he's got to go to the heart of the place that he's been running away from."

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Nacho has spent Season 5 caught in the turf war between Lalo and Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), acting as Gus' reluctant eyes and ears within the Salamanca cartel. As Gus plans to take out Lalo for good and Lalo questions who he can trust, being stuck with Lalo puts Nacho at risk from all sides. Mando compared his character's position in Monday's season finale to a famously dangerous — but powerful — place in Star Wars lore.

"Nacho goes to the heart of the Death Star," Mando laughed. "To put it mildly, he goes to the heart of the whole operation."

As for what else fans can expect from the episode, the actor teased, "I can promise you there's going to be smoke, and there's going to be fire, and there's going to be gunshots."

The Season 5 finale of Better Call Saul airs Monday at 9/8c on AMC. Check back here after the episode for more of Mando's thoughts.