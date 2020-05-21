Let's face it: Memorial Day is going to look a lot different this year. Most of us will not be flocking to the nearest beach or attending barbecues or even simply gathering with friends on our day off — we'll pretty much just stay inside this year. So you might choose to use your day of freedom to catch up on the many chores around your home that you neglected during the week, or maybe cook an elaborate meal, but there's also the option to park yourself in front of the TV and not move for a few hours, as is your right. Luckily, there are plenty of networks that have you covered with TV and movie marathons on Monday, May 25.

From reruns of old favorites to on-theme movies, there's seriously something for everyone. Maybe you're in the mood for an all-day marathon of The Office (who isn't in the mood for that?), or maybe the HBO war drama miniseries The Pacific is more your style. Maybe you just want to direct some morbid fascination toward a trashy reality show like Botched or just get lost in one of the many movie marathons happening, including a handful from the Harry Potter series and the DC Universe's Suicide Squad and Wonder Woman. AMC is even playing some great military film classics, from Saving Private Ryan to Top Gun.

There's no shortage of things to watch, is what we're saying. Here's a rundown of what marathons you'll be able to catch this Memorial Day, Monday, May 25 (all times Eastern).

Botched (3:30 a.m. - 12 a.m., E!)

Hogan's Heroes (5 a.m. - 1 p.m., Sundance)

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (5 a.m. - 10 p.m., Bravo)

Body Cam (6 a.m. - 1 p.m., ID)

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (6 a.m. - 6 p.m., BBC America)

Chicago P.D. (6 a.m. - 8 p.m., USA Network)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (6 a.m. - 8 p.m., TLC)

Home Town (6 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., HGTV)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-air (8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., VH1)

Martin (8 a.m. - 12 a.m., BET)

Ridiculousness (8 a.m. - 12 a.m., MTV)

Vietnam in HD (9 a.m. - 3 p.m., History)

The Pacific (9 a.m. - 6 p.m., HBO2)

Impractical Jokers (9 a.m. - 9 p.m., truTV)

The Andy Griffith Show (9 a.m. - 10 p.m., TV Land)

The Office (9 a.m. - 12 a.m., Comedy Central)

The Simpsons (9 a.m. - 12 a.m., FXX)

Saving Private Ryan (9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., AMC)

Guy's Grocery Games (10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Food Network)

Harry Potter movies (11:27 a.m. - 12:15 a.m., SYFY)

DC Universe movies (12 p.m. - 11 p.m., TNT)

See No Evil (1 p.m. - 9 p.m., ID)

Fury (1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., AMC)

American Sniper (4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., AMC)

Star Trek: The Next Generation (6 p.m. - 12 a.m., BBC America)

M*A*S*H (7 p.m. - 12 a.m., WGN)

Top Gun (7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m., AMC)