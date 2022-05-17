The Best Roku Devices of 2022

Roku

Roku is a popular brand for streaming devices and makes a wide variety of products. Not only can you get a traditional streaming stick or device, but Roku also makes its own branded TVs and even soundbars. With any of these products, you get access to Roku's extensive library of apps, including favorites like Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, and so much more. Plus, you'll even get the Roku Channel, a unique streamer within Roku that has a number of free TV and movies that are always rotating to constantly give you something new.

If you don't already have a Roku and are considering getting one for yourself, or if you have one and want to try a different one, here are some of the best Roku streaming devices the brand has to offer. They include everything from the simplest device to Dolby Vision-powered streaming quality.

1. Roku Streaming Stick+

Best for: Small TVs

Pros: Good value for the price; long-range wireless

Cons: No Dolby Vision

Roku's Streaming Stick+ is the brand's powerful portable streaming device. As the name suggests, it's simply a stick you plug into your TV, which means it's incredibly discreet for those who don't want a bulky device on display. It's equipped with long-range wireless capabilities, which means it's great for TVs that are far away from your internet source.

The Roku Streaming Stick+ is capable of streaming HD, 4K, and HDR, but won't get you Dolby Vision. For picture quality, this device can support up to HDR10/10+ and HLG as long as your TV is properly equipped for it. It also comes with a remote that you can use to control your entire TV. It's a simple remote with only the most necessary buttons, plus it has voice control so you can use voice commands to find what you're looking for in the device. It works with Siri, Alexa, and Hey Google. This Roku device can also take advantage of private listening, simply by syncing with the Roku app on your phone. Plug in your headphones and listen to the TV through your phone for privacy.

The Roku Streaming Stick+ typically runs a price of $50, though you might snag it on a sale at retailers like Best Buy or Walmart.

2. Roku Express 4K+

Best for: 4K streaming on a budget

Pros: Value for the price; comes with HDMI cord

Cons: No Dolby Vision

The Roku Express 4K+ is a budget-friendly way to stream in 4K. For just $40, you get a small device that does a lot. Though it's not as discreet as the Roku Streaming Stick+, the Roku Express 4K+ is still pretty small. This device is great for smaller TVs as it has the capability to stream HD, 4K, and HDR but diminishes in picture quality as your screen gets bigger and your need for higher resolution increases. It can support up to HDR10/10+ and HLG with a proper TV but is ideal for 4K TVs like the name suggests.

One of the biggest perks about the Roku Express 4K+ is that it comes with an HDMI cord – a great value and time-saver. It also comes with a remote that has voice control, plus the device works with Alexa, Siri, and Hey Google. It even works with Apple AirPlay. This device also has dual-band Wi-Fi, which Roku notes makes for a smoother streaming experience. It can also be hooked up to an ethernet cord if you so choose, something that most other Rokus cannot do. You can also sync the TV with your Roku app and use your headphones for private listening.

3. Roku Ultra

Best for: Ultimate high-quality streaming

Pros: Dolby Vision

Cons: Pricey, bulky device

The Roku Ultra is the brand's top-line streaming device. It clocks in at $100, but it does get you that coveted Dolby Vision streaming quality. Though this device is larger than Roku's other offerings, it comes with a lot of perks. First of all, the remote. The device has a lost remote finder button that will alert you if you misplace the remote control. Also, the remote control is not only voice-activated but it has private listening right there – no app required.

The device also has a USB port so you can plug in a thumb drive and broadcast content that way, and it's Bluetooth enabled. You can also connect to Apple AirPlay. It works with Siri, Alexa, and Hey Google and even comes with a set of headphones. This device can stream Dolby Vision at 60 fps and also the standard HD, 4K, and HDR. It also has an ethernet port to wire it to the internet if you choose to go that route. You also have Dolby Atmos capabilities with compatible speakers.

4. Roku Express

Best for: Beginner cord cutters

Pros: Budget-friendly; comes with HDMI cord

Cons: Only streams in HD

If you're new to cord cutting and you don't want any of the frills, the Roku Express is a great beginner option. It's just $30 and gets you access to Roku's library. The streaming quality tops out at HD up to 1080p with upscaling from 720p, so it's also ideal for smaller TVs. The device is small but not a stick, so unless you stick it to the back of the TV, you'll be able to see it.

The biggest perk of this device is that it comes with an HDMI cord. However, your remote control has no voice activation, but the device will work with Siri, Alexa, and Hey Google. You can still pair this device with your Roku app and use your phone as a remote and take advantage of private listening that way as well.

5. Roku Ultra LT

Best for: Seamless streaming

Pros: Voice-control remote with private listening

Cons: Only available at Walmart

The Roku Ultra LT is a bit of a middle ground among the other products Roku offers. It comes in at a lower price point than the Ultra – at $69 – but with slightly fewer features than the Ultra. It doesn't offer Dolby Vision, but you can get 4K HDR up to HDR10/10+ and HLG on certain TVs. It does have Ultra's advanced remote with voice control and headphones and a private listening option. The device works with Siri, Alexa, and Hey Google and looks just like the Ultra, which means it's a bit bulky.

This device has a quad-core processor, which Roku claims makes it super quick and efficient for streaming. It should make for seamless streaming with no lag or buffering as long as your internet is working properly. It has an ethernet jack if you want to wire it into the wall and also includes a micro SD card slot, which none of the other products have.

The Roku Ultra LT is only available at Walmart, but that does mean you might be able to get a discounted price if the retailer is offering a sale at some point.

Our final take

Roku offers a product for whatever you're looking for, whether it's high-quality Dolby Vision streaming or a budget-friendly entry to streaming life. The best part about all of Roku's streaming devices is that they'll all grant you access to Roku's extensive library of apps to watch your favorite TV shows, movies, documentaries, and more. You can tap into all of your subscriptions whether you go with the fancy Roku Ultra or the sleek Roku Express. While all of Roku's products are great choices, the perfect middle ground is the Roku Express 4K+ because you get amazing 4K streaming for a very low price.