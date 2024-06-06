The 5 Best Outdoor TVs for Streaming in the Sun This Summer

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Already have a home theater? It's time to think outside the confines of your four walls. It's time we talk about the best outdoor TVs.

Best Outdoor TVs

Outdoor TVs are designed to deliver stunning visuals in any setting, whether it's your balcony, backyard, or poolside oasis. Don't fear, because outdoor TVs are specifically made to withstand the elements and have a number of features that help them shine in bright sunlight and protect them from nasty weather like rain or sleet. Many of these tough TVs even come in different offerings like full shade, partial sun, and full sun, ensuring you get the best TV for your outdoor set up.

Like their indoor counterparts, outdoor TVs have features like picture quality, integration, and others that you'll want to consider before committing to a purchase. For example, while OLED screens are all the rage for indoor TVs and portable consoles, they are sensitive to weather changes that don't affect other kinds of TVs like outdoor QLEDs.

So, ask yourself: Are you ready to place a TV in the backyard? If so, where will you put it? How much are you willing to spend? These are the questions you need to sort out before dropping cash on a $1K-plus TV. Because, yes, outdoor TVs are typically pricier than traditional indoor TVs. If you're looking for deals on standard televisions, you might want to check out the best TV deals at Target instead. Just don't take that puppy outside.

If you're interested in discovering top picks for the season, check out our favorites below.

Samsung 55" Class QLED 4K The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor TV

Best Overall

Samsung 55" Class QLED 4K The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor TV Amazon

$2,798 $3,500



The Samsung 55-inch Class QLED 4K The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor TV balances price and power with a whopping 2,000-plus nits of brightness (the unit that measures the level of brightness on screens) and 4K QLED (quantum light-emitting diode, essentially color and brightness) screen, all for under $4k. It's a versatile pick for partially shaded outdoor areas, thanks to its wide-viewing angle and anti-glare screen that can handle your favorite films, even during the peak of summer. It's IP55 rated, meaning it could generally withstand dust and rain that it would endure throughout the year; you just might want to take extra precaution in deeply inclement weather. Tizen, Samsung's smart TV technology, also comes built into the device for easy access to streaming services.

Element Electronics 55" 4K UHD Partial Sun Outdoor Smart TV

Best Budget TV

Element Electronics 55" 4K UHD Partial Sun Outdoor Smart TV Walmart

$898



Even the cheapest outdoor TVs typically cost around $1K, but the Element Electronics 55" 4K UHD Partial Sun Outdoor Smart TV costs under $900. It includes all the basic features you would want in an outdoor smart TV like 4K UHD with HDR10 and an ever-updating Roku Smart OS built into it. Even better, it boasts a tempered, anti-glare screen with 700 nits of brightness, which is not as much as its premium counterparts, but even that's plenty for an entry-level outdoor TV. Many others only offer 500 nits for an even higher price.

In addition to reasonably crisp visuals in partially shaded areas, it has the heating and cooling chops to withstand temperatures between -4°F and 104°F, and an IP55-rated weatherproof exterior that can survive through rain, snow, and other environmental haphazards.

SYLVOX 55" Outdoor Waterproof 4K Smart TV

Best Poolside TV

SYLVOX 55" Outdoor Waterproof 4K Smart TV Amazon

$2,399 $2,540



Sylvox's Pool Pro series particularly stands out for its waterproof qualities and brightness, even in full sun areas. As a TV meant for the poolside, the Sylvox Pool Pro Series Outdoor Smart TV needs to be bright enough for watching, even when the sun is bearing down during lunchtime hours, and waterproof enough that poolside splashes won't do any damage. It's IP55-certified, so it should be safe outdoors without worrying about the weather.

Just keep in mind the size, as the PoolPro series features a range of smart TVs from 45" up to 85". They grow more expensive with size with the 55-inch model costing about $2,540.

Suera 50" Full Sun Series Outdoor TV

Best Full Sun TV

Suera 50" Full Sun Series Outdoor TV Amazon

$7,999



The Suera Full Sun Series TV is one of the brightest and best on the market, touted as 6x brighter than the typical indoor TV and its Outdoor Optics settings lets you adjust brightness to match your current environment from full sun to nighttime. It's not just about the picture quality, either. Suera Full Sun Series Outdoor TVs have temperature protection technology that heats and cools the TV in temperatures between -40 degrees F to 140 degrees F. That's a wide range that most outdoor TVs can't match. Its IP55 rating also enables it to resist rain, dust, and snow.

Those bright colors come at a cost, though. The 50-inch Suera Full Sun Series Outdoor TV costs about $8,000, and exceeds $10k for larger sizes, so it's a purchase you'll definitely want to consider.

SunBriteTV 55" Veranda Series Outdoor Full Shade 4K Smart TV

Best Full Shade

SunBriteTV 55" Veranda Series Outdoor Full Shade 4K Smart TV Best Buy

$2,000 $2,900



SunBrite (ironic, we know) has a dedicated line of full shade outdoor TVs called the Veranda series. While it doesn't shine as bright as its full sun counterparts, the SunBriteTV Veranda 55" Full Shade 4K Smart TV still boasts enough brightness to work as a partial sun TV in a pinch. Despite the expectation it'll be in a sheltered area like a patio, it still has the standard weatherproof ratings of its competitors. The non-smart TV version is about $1,000 cheaper, but is a great option to consider even in a world being overtaken by smart TVs.

