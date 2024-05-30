Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Folks, don't sleep on Target. If you're looking to purchase a new TV, the best Target TV deals right now are going to blow your mind.

While Amazon's Prime Day has turned into it's own summer shopping event, a number of online shopping platforms have began lowering their prices to compete with the upcoming shopping holiday. Target, thankfully, is one of them. Hosting a number of brands such as Roku, Hisense, VIZIO, and more, Target should be your go-to spot to pick up an affordable TV you won't be able to help but love.

With a wide selection of TVs available, Target offers something for every budget and preference. Whether you're in the market for a high-definition smart TV for your living room or a compact option for your bedroom, Target's competitive prices and diverse range of brands make it easy to find the perfect fit. Plus, with convenient online ordering and in-store pickup options, getting your hands on your new TV has never been easier.

See all of the Target TV deals we're geeking over below.

Roku 50" Select 4K LED Smart TV

While Roku has easily become one of our go-to streaming hubs, we suggest killing two birds with one stone and snagging a Roku powered TV instead of purchasing a stick separately. Built with intense 4K HDR picture with lighting optimization depending on your room's interior, this 50-incher will brighten up your room with vibrant colors when streaming your favorite TV shows or movies. Sound quality is top notch so you won't miss a single word on the big screen. This TV also has a really accessible interface that prioritizes a user-friendly experience.

VIZIO D-Series 40" Class 1080p FHD Full-Array LED Smart TV

You know what they say, $10 is $10. Save a little on this VIZIO TV hosting a crystal-clear 1080p HD viewing experience. Access your favorite apps and over 250 free channels with SmartCast, and easily stream content from your Apple or Android devices using Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast Built-In. This is also an excellent option for gamers, so get ready for immersive gaming with V-Gaming Engine's optimized picture mode and advanced gaming features.

Hisense 55" 4K UHD Smart Google TV

With the Hisense 55" 4K UDH Smart Google TV, experience tremendous color, bringing deeper and truer shades to life. The 4K AI Upscaler transforms all your content into stunning 4K quality, while DTS Virtual creates an immersive sound experience you're going to have to hear yourself to believe. With Google TV's personalized recommendations and Game Mode Plus's advanced features, your viewing and gaming experiences are top notch. Plus, with an extra $30 off, you can sign up for that new subscription service you've been curious about.

LG 27" Class 1080p LED Full HD TV

This tiny TV packs a punch. For those of you with smaller kitchens or bedrooms, this 27-incher from LG is ideal for casual watching in compact spaces. With this little guy, see all your favorite shows stunning Full HD with vivid color and sharp visuals from any angle. Enjoy the perfect picture with Cinema Mode, designed for optimal contrast and color in darker rooms. Buyers can also customize the experience with personalized recommendations and separate accounts for everyone in the family.

Roku Express 4K+

Okay, you caught us. It's not a TV, but, hey, it's close enough. If you're not in the need for a new TV but you're still interested in TV and TV-related deals at Target, switch it up and pick up the Roku Express 4K+. This dynamic streaming stick offers intense HDR color and a fast, seamless experience even with multiple devices. Use the Roku Voice Remote to control your TV, search, and more. With a massive selection of free and live TV and an easy setup, you're all set to dive into your favorite shows on all of your favorite streaming platforms.

