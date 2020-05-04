This May the Fourth (or, as it's known in many circles, Star Wars Day), Disney+ threw us all a few bones by releasing a bunch of Star Wars content for our viewing pleasure. They were locked and loaded with gifts, from making Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker available to stream to the premiere of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an eight-part documentary about the making of The Mandalorian, to the long-awaited series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

In the animated series' climactic last hurrah, Ahsoka Tano's (Ashley Eckstein) journey came to a close when she dropped her lightsaber on the ground near the graves of the fallen clones, after a long battle with Maul. In the final moments, we get one short glimpse at Darth Vader, activating the same lightsaber his former self gave Ahsoka before he went to the Dark Side.

Naturally, the internet had a lot of feelings about that ending. Check out some of the most emotional responses below.

i just finished the clone wars finale and this is all i have to say to dave filoni #TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/PnRcKyzP9I — lu🥀 leia's pr manager (@hanleiarey) May 4, 2020

I literally got chills when we finally got to see Vader in Clone Wars. I'd say that this show was some of the absolute best Star Wars content ever created. It's crazy to watch the finale to something that many of us grew up with and care about. #StarWarsTheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/jfLcynHupD — Lodestar (@Lodestar_15) May 4, 2020

THAT CLONE WARS FINALE 😦😦 pic.twitter.com/UUMImf4pDx — Matt Mastrogiovanni (@M_Mastro36) May 4, 2020

A journey I started at 10 has come to a close. The music is fantastic again and the emotions in this finale are raw and palpable. Thank you for inspiring me and teaching me lessons I Tembe forever. You will be sorely missed. Goodbye Clone Wars #TheCloneWars #CloneWarsfinale pic.twitter.com/XwY7tiGygL — Sam (@sfurshy) May 4, 2020

And it's over... I've been watching #CloneWars since I was around 7, it was the first star wars media I ever saw, and now that it is over I can't help but cry, that finale was beautiful and I couldn't have asked for anything better, thank you dave filoni, for everything and more pic.twitter.com/FqB58ZBhmv — JaxDaCreator (@JaxDaCreator) May 4, 2020

The last 6 minutes of the series finale of THE CLONE WARS is some of the best moments in all of Star Wars. Beautiful shots and so much emotion with zero dialogue. This show will be missed. pic.twitter.com/EiSaLC2qTu — |Blake| The Villain (@Enemies_Allies) May 4, 2020

Celebrated #MayThe4thBeWithYou by mourning the finale of my all time favorite piece of Star Wars media, the 7th season of #CloneWars This was a bitter sweet ending to the SW I grew up with and loved. If there's anything that'll be the pinnacle of SW it would be this



Spoilers pic.twitter.com/QRWsfoEvZv — Watch The Midnight Gospel on Netflix (@Matty_Del_Rose) May 4, 2020

Just finished the #CloneWars finale. Wow. It was emotional, thrilling, intense and heartfelt from start to finish. It had me at the edge of my seat the entire time. The arc as a whole was stellar. Thank you @dave_filoni and everybody involved. This is #StarWars. pic.twitter.com/PzILEJiP1g — Bespin Bulletin (@BespinBulletin) May 4, 2020

For fans already missing Ahsoka, it might be a comfort to know she'll be appearing (this time played by Rosario Dawson) in the upcoming second season of The Mandalorian.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is available on Disney+.