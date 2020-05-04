This May the Fourth (or, as it's known in many circles, Star Wars Day), Disney+ threw us all a few bones by releasing a bunch of Star Wars content for our viewing pleasure. They were locked and loaded with gifts, from making Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker available to stream to the premiere of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an eight-part documentary about the making of The Mandalorian, to the long-awaited series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

In the animated series' climactic last hurrah, Ahsoka Tano's (Ashley Eckstein) journey came to a close when she dropped her lightsaber on the ground near the graves of the fallen clones, after a long battle with Maul. In the final moments, we get one short glimpse at Darth Vader, activating the same lightsaber his former self gave Ahsoka before he went to the Dark Side.

Naturally, the internet had a lot of feelings about that ending. Check out some of the most emotional responses below.

For fans already missing Ahsoka, it might be a comfort to know she'll be appearing (this time played by Rosario Dawson) in the upcoming second season of The Mandalorian.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is available on Disney+.