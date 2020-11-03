It's a weird, wild world out there, and we can all use a bit of an escape from it. Luckily, there's no shortage of great TV shows that will provide a little pick-me-up both mentally and physically. Whether you're in the mood for a sweet family sitcom, a goofy cartoon, or a hilarious workplace comedy, there are so many spirit-lifting TV shows to choose from.

From family comedies like One Day at a Time and Kim's Convenience to relaxing reality shows like Nailed It! and Queer Eye to animated delights like Bob's Burgers and Steven Universe, these 14 comfortable shows are guaranteed to bring a smile to your face. Read on for the best feel-good shows streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and Disney+ below.

Watch it on: HBO Max

World of Calm Photo: HBO Max

Who needs therapy when you can listen to Oscar Isaac tell you about noodles? This docuseries, a collaboration with the Calm app, is designed to realign your chakra, lower your blood pressure, and chill you the F out through gorgeous imagery and narration by celebs like Nicole Kidman and Keanu Reeves. Each episode covers a different topic — Lucy Liu tells you about coral reefs, Priyanka Chopra Jones discusses chocolate — and, provided the viewer is ready to pay attention, dim the lights, and settle in, the effects are potent.





Watch it on: Netflix

Jill Marie Jones, Persia White, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Golden Brooks, Girlfriends Photo: Darien Davis/Paramount Pictures

This groundbreaking sitcom ran for eight seasons on UPN and the CW and depicted friendship among Black women with a level of warmth and complexity rarely seen before or since. It stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Jill Marie Jones, Persia White, and Golden Brooks as four successful friends going through the ups and downs of life together. It was created by prolific producer Mara Brock Akil, and is ripe for rediscovery, as it just hit Netflix in honor of the 20th anniversary of its premiere (and Brock Akil's new Netflix deal.)





The Baby-Sitters Club

Watch it on: Netflix

Photo: Kailey Schwerman/Netflix

Ann M. Martin's cherished books about a gaggle of girls who set up their own baby-sitting business are updated for modern audiences with Netflix's new adaptation of The Baby-Sitters Club. I know what you're thinking, "For real, TV Guide? The Baby-Sitters Club?" Yeah! The show is a delight for all ages, faithfully adapting the books while also adding in episodes dealing with important current-day topics, such as transgender visibility and racism. It's light and refreshing family-friendly TV, perfect for an easy summer binge with the family when everyone's looking for a positive attitude adjustment.





The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Watch it on: HBO Max

Photo: NBC/Getty Images

The show that gave us international treasure Will Smith holds up as one of the best sitcoms of the '90s. As the show's iconic theme song tells us, the premise is a classic fish-out-of-water scenario, with Smith's character (also named Will Smith) being sent away from his West Philadelphia neighborhood to live with his rich, conservative aunt, uncle, and cousins in Bel-Air. Fresh Prince is still funny — the physical comedy! The way James Avery delivers his every line! — and, most importantly, it has such a good heart. It's the kind of show that reminds us that it's possible to find family anywhere, and of the ways people are capable of changing each other's perspectives. -Allison Picurro





Community

Watch it on: Netflix, Hulu

Photo: NBC

As is the case with many shows that were under-appreciated during their time, Community's dedicated and passionate fandom has only grown in the years since the series finale aired back in 2015. Though it started out as a pretty standard comedy about six people who become friends while attending a quirky community college, it quickly revealed itself as something special, a joyously weird show that reveled in its own weirdness. The rapid-fire jokes, the nonstop pop culture references, the high-concept episodes, the guest stars, the core cast's commitment to all the absurdity — all those elements make up for the show's rockier moments, and it's enough to make Community the kind of watch that will leave you wanting to quote every line with your friends. -Allison Picurro





The Good Place

Watch it on: Netflix

The Good Place

Mike Schur's critically acclaimed comedy starts by following a group of strangers navigating their afterlife in "The Good Place," but the NBC standout turns into so much more. Known for unpredictable twists that repeatedly change the series' entire trajectory, The Good Place expertly balances whipsmart humor with emotionally resonant, serialized stories and thoughtful mediations on existential questions, such as what it means to be a good person. But what makes The Good Place such a necessary watch is its message: that everyone is capable of self-betterment, and that by building community centered around doing good, you really can change people's lives, and maybe even the world, for the better.

Superstore

Watch it on: Hulu

Superstore Photo: NBC, Greg Gayne/NBC

It's pretty baffling that Superstore isn't as talked about as some of the other comedies on this list, because what do they have that this NBC comedy doesn't? If anything, the other shows should be jockeying to claw out of Superstore's shadow because it has one thing they'll never have: Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi). The soft-spoken big box store employee consistently delivers some of the funniest lines on TV — but Sandra isn't the only one on the series who doesn't get her mainstream due. The entire series is operating on all cylinders at all times; it has a fantastic ensemble cast, a fresh and off-kilter sense of humor, a willingness to get weird, and a lot of important things to say. You'd be pressed to find a show doing a more incisive take on workers' rights than Superstore, and its exploration of what it's like to be an undocumented immigrant sheds vital light on this important issue.





High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Watch it on: Disney+

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Photo: Disney+

When you first see the title of this Disney+ series you either think the show is completely unhinged or must have a great sense of humor. Fortunately for all of us, it's the latter. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is an incredibly clever, self-aware, and heartfelt series about a group of teens putting on a school production of High School Musical. Whether you were a fan of the original Disney Channel film or not, this sweet mockumentary series will win you over and prove that even such an obvious nostalgia play as this really can be the start of something new.





One Day at a Time

Watch it on: Seasons 1-3 on Netflix, new episodes will be available on PopTV

Justina Machado, Isabella Gomez, Rita Moreno, Marcel Ruiz, One Day at a Time Photo: Adam Rose/Netflix

This endearing reboot of the Norman Lear sitcom follows war veteran and single mother Penelope (Justina Machado) and her Cuban-American family, including her suave son Alex (Marcel Ruiz), activist daughter Elena (Isabella Gomez), and her theatrical mother Lydia (Rita Moreno). One Day at a Time has earned a passionate fanbase for the way it covers important issues — like PTSD, coming out, and immigration — with a sense of hope and perseverance. It's the type of comedy that will make you laugh as much as it makes you cry, but always leaves you feeling good.





Schitt's Creek

Watch it on: Netflix, IMDb TV

Schitt's Creek Photo: Pop TV

Co-created by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek kicks off as the Rose family — businessman father Johnny (Eugene Levy), actress mother Moira (Catherine O'Hara), aesthetic-obsessed son David (Dan Levy), and socialite daughter Alexis (Annie Murphy) — lose everything, including their fortune and their more fortunate friends. As a result, the family is forced to relocate to Schitt's Creek, a small town populated by an array of eccentric and lovable locals. Only after they have been stripped of everything else do the Roses begin to find value in something they had never truly appreciated before: love — of themselves, of each other, and of opening oneself up to new possibilities. This kind-hearted sitcom is devastatingly sharp, breathtakingly optimistic, and impossibly tender. It also features O'Hara doling out some of the most delightful diction in line deliveries ever put on screen, which should be reason to watch alone.





Nailed It!

Watch it on: Netflix

Nailed It Photo: Netflix

It's very easy for reality competition shows to feel mean-spirited or stress you out while watching, as you pray your favorite contestant doesn't get cut. Nailed It! avoids both of those potential pitfalls with its unique premise. You see, this isn't a baking show in which experts push themselves to reach new heights. It's not even a show in which amateurs come to improve. Instead, Nailed It! gathers together a few home bakers each episode who then attempt to create impossibly advanced treats — not because they think they'll do a good job, but because they're just down to have fun while trying. Hosted by comedian Nicole Byer and chocolatier Jacques Torres, Nailed It! treats every contestant with respect and kindness, and its refreshing attitude about embracing mistakes is a lovely addition to the TV landscape.





Kim's Convenience

Watch it on: Netflix

Kim's Convenience Photo: Netflix

This Canadian series is far more subversive than its familiar sitcom trappings would lead you to believe. Following a family of Korean-Canadians who run a convenience store, Kim's Convenience is both a clever take on immigrant family life and a laugh-out-loud screwball comedy. Watching the stubborn Appa (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) slowly reconnect with his reformed bad boy (and devastatingly handsome) son Jung (Simu Liu) or daughter Janet (Andrea Bang) try to assert her independence without upsetting the doting Umma (Jean Yung) will raise your spirit, warm your heart, and have you laughing out loud.

Bob's Burgers

Watch it on: Hulu

Bob's Burgers Photo: Fox

This long-running Fox comedy is perfect if you're looking for a nice long, binge. The animated series follows the Belchers, a working class family who run a burger shop in a seaside community filled with A+ weirdos. The show's quirky comedy blends with smart takes on class divides and heartfelt stories that showcase just how much the Belchers always love and support one another. And even 10 seasons in, Bob's Burgers continues to be bellyachingly funny thanks to its willingness to take risks and commit to even the weirdest bits with gusto.





The Great British Bake Off

Watch it on: Netflix

The Great British Baking Show Photo: PBS

Is any show more calming than The Great British Bake Off? Also known as The Great British Baking Show, this serene baking competition gathers together a group of contestants in an idyllic pastoral setting where they're faced with a series of baking challenges each episode. Although a contestant is eliminated each week, The Great British Bake Off doesn't mine the show's competition for interpersonal drama or attempt to exploit anyone's more competitive nature. Rather, the show seems designed to help everyone do their best, allowing them to live at home with their families in between competition rounds and stay relatively grounded throughout filming. It's a lovely and charming series, and the only real con to streaming it is you'll likely find yourself with an insatiable craving for treats (free of soggy bottoms, of course).





Parks and Recreation

Watch it on: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon

Parks and Recreation Photo: Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

For anyone who may be frustrated with the current state of society, you may want to escape into the world of Pawnee, Indiana. Once you make it through the Mike Schur comedy's bumpy first season, Parks and Recreation becomes a heart-healing escape that leaves you with a feeling that not only is positive change possible, but that anyone can be the vehicle for that change if they so choose. Sure, no one will ever have the boundless optimism, superhuman energy, and stagger competence as Pawnee Parks Department employee Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), but maybe you have the biggest heart like Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt), the keen intelligence of Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott), or even just the luck of falling upward like Jerry Gergich (Jim O'Heir). Always funny and always kind, watching Parks and Recreation is like a balm for your soul when you need it the most.





Steven Universe

Watch it on: Hulu

Steven Universe Photo: Cartoon Network

If you thought Steven Universe was just for kids, you have been missing out on one of the purest shows on TV. The coming-of-age series focuses on a young boy who protects the world with the Crystal Gems, his family of magical, humanoid aliens. Half-gem himself, Steven straddles the human and alien worlds and themes of self-love, acceptance, and family give the series a lot of its heart. On top of Steven Universe's uplifting messages, there's so much else to praise about this jubilant series; the astounding animation is a visual feast, begging you to get lost in Steven's world, and the show's well-plotted world-building provides an overarching narrative that will quickly hook you in. Steven Universe is as enjoyable a watch for adults as it is for kids, so don't write off this lovably goofy series simply because it aired on Cartoon Network.





Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Watch it on: Hulu

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Photo: Fox

It's wild that one of the most kind-spirited, effortlessly woke, and joyful shows on TV is about a group of NYPD detectives, but that's just one of many ways Brooklyn Nine-Nine subverts expectations. What started as a typical workplace comedy, complete with a no-nonsense boss (Andre Braugher) and manchild employee (Andy Samberg), quickly evolved into a riotously funny ensemble series that breaks sitcom form by not only allowing its characters to grow, but actively encouraging it. Between its heartfelt character development, memorable one-liners, and the annual heists, Brooklyn Nine-Nine will have you giggling with glee and grateful that there are seven seasons and counting of this feel-good show.





Queer Eye

Watch it on: Netflix

Queer Eye Photo: Christopher Smith/Netflix

In only two years, Netflix has released five seasons of Queer Eye and ordered a sixth. This intense output is reflective of just how much fans have latched onto this reboot — and to the new iteration of the Fab 5: Jonathan, Tan, Antoni, Bobby, and Karamo. Together, these men have not only helped improve the lives of the "heroes" they meet each episode, but their messages of self-love have also had a positive effect on viewers. So if you're looking for a little self-care, let Queer Eye's Fab 5 work their magic.





Derry Girls

Watch it on: Netflix

Derry Girls Photo: Netflix

Set in Northern Ireland in the '90s, the hilarious Derry Girls follows four local teenage girls and their English friend James who attend a (mostly) all-girls Catholic school. With Ireland's political unrest acting as the series' backdrop, Derry Girls puts a humorous spin on what it was actually like to grow up during the Troubles. The show's core group of friends are more often concerned about everyday struggles, such as winning the favor of the hot local priest, than the army checkpoints or violence throughout the region. But that doesn't mean Derry Girls makes light of the issues, nor that it can't deliver an emotional gut-punch when you least expect it.

