Berserk Deluxe Editions and More Manga Are on Sale at Amazon

If you're looking for a gift for the manga reader on your shopping list this holiday, the deluxe editions of the iconic series Berserk are great options. Created by the late Kentaro Miura, Berserk is widely regarded as one of the best manga of all time. For the past four-plus years, Dark Horse has been releasing gorgeous deluxe editions. Volume 14, the last containing Miura's work, released in November, so now's the perfect time to start a collection of these gorgeous tomes.

Volume 14 includes the final chapters written and illustrated by Miura as well as the Berserk Official Guidebook, which contains a ton of extra info about Berserk's world and its lore. While the series continues on despite Miura's death, these 14 books are the definitive Berserk collection as of now.

For those who aren't familiar with the late Kentaro Miura's Berserk, it tells the story of Guts, a mercenary swordsman who was betrayed and killed by his boss, Griffith--Griffith sacrificed all of his own men as part of a ritual to achieve great power, and now Guts is out for revenge, and it's gonna be very bloody.

