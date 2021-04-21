Benson's Lunch Break Takes a Dangerous Turn in this Law and Order: SVU Sneak Peek

If there's one thing Law & Order: SVU viewers know, it's that there's never a typical day at the office. Even the most mundane task can turn out to be a complicated situation and in this week's episode, "In the Year We All Fell Down," just going to get lunch turns out to be harder than it seems.

TV Guide's exclusive clip of Thursday's upcoming episode shows Benson (Mariska Hargitay) enjoying a nice walk as she goes to pick up some lunch for the office at Vanessa's, her favorite restaurant. Of course, Olivia's pleasant sojourn turns into a working lunch of the worst kind pretty quickly. When she arrives at the restaurant, she finds cops standing outside and learns that Vanessa (Sarita Choudhury) has been acting strangely after the news that the restaurant is closing and now has the realtor trapped inside. Vanessa's partner isn't allowed inside, but Olivia uses her badge to get in but something tells us that Olivia's dreams of a pleasant, low-key lunch are about to go down the drain.

What exactly is going on with Vanessa? Tune in to find out!

Law & Order: SVU airs Thursday night at 9/8c on NBC.