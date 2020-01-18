The cast and producers of Epix's upcoming historical drama Belgravia took the stage at the Television Critics Association winter press tour Saturday to preview the limited series. Creator Julian Fellowes, executive producer Gareth Neame — who both previously worked on the most successful costume drama of the past decade, Downton Abbey — and stars Tamsin Greig, Philip Glenister, Alice Eve, and Ella Purnell talked about the series, which tells a story against the backdrop of the famous Duchess of Richmond's ball in 1815, two days before the Battle of Waterloo, where many of the ball's guests would die.

The producers promised that fans of Downton Abbey will find much to like in Belgravia, but the limited series is very different than the beloved PBS series. For one, the six-episode limited series is based on a novel by Fellowes, and is a closed-ended story, as opposed to Downton's sprawl, and set about a century earlier.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Executive producer Gareth Neame said Belgravia shares a lot of the same type of comedy of manners and social observation with Downton, but it has a mystery at the heart of it, and it's specifically a story about a couple dealing with a tragedy in their lives. "There's lots that fans of our other work would love, but it's a very original piece as well," Neame said.

"There's bound to be some similarities, because they're written by the same guy," Fellowes quipped.

Belgravia premieres Sunday, April 12 at 9/8c on Epix.