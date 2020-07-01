Beavis and Butt-head are back. On Wednesday, Comedy Central announced it has ordered two seasons of a Beavis and Butt-Head reboot from original series creator Mike Judge.

Judge will write, produce, and provide voiceover for the show's two leading characters in the reimagined take on the seminal animated comedy, which will find Beavis and Butt-Head enmeshed in the Gen Z era. "It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again," Judge said in a statement.

Judge's deal with Comedy Central also includes potential Beavis and Butt-Head spin-offs and specials.

Beavis and Butt-Head debuted in 1993 and featured its titular teenaged duo providing satirical commentary on society, tackling timely issues from the perspective its two jaded, delinquent leads. It ran for seven seasons on MTV before going off the air in 1997, and it also spawned the feature film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America in 1996. It was revived for an eighth season in 2011.

Beavis and Butt-Head also launched the 1997 animated comedy Daria, which aired for five seasons on MTV. Earlier this month, it was announced that Daria will be getting its own spin-off at Comedy Central, following Jodie (Tracee Ellis Ross).