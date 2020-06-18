Update: 06/18/2020: Jodie, the Daria spin-off starring Tracee Ellis Ross, has officially found a home. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the adult animated series has landed at Comedy Central. The series comes from Insecure's Grace Edwards who will also serve as head writer.

See the original story below.

It's 2020 and the Beavis and Butthead Television Universe is finally expanding again. In 1997 we got a stand-alone Daria spin-off, which followed the dry character through her high school years as she provided wit and wisdom on topics of the late 1990s. Now, two decades later, we're getting Jodie.

According to MTV, Jodie "will be centered around fan favorite and Daria's good friend Jodie Landon, an African American character from the original series credited with helping to shape a generation of women. Jodie will follow her as she comes into her own and enters the workplace in her first post-college job in tech. What Daria did for exploring the insanity of high school, Jodie will do for exploring the trials and tribulations of a first job. Jodie will satirize workplace culture, Gen Z struggles, the artifice of social media and more."

Daria Photo: MTV



On its own, this is exciting enough to start a Daria re-binge (FYI: It's all on Hulu!), but the real cherry on top is that black-ish's Tracee Ellis Ross is set to executive produce the series and voice the titular Jodie.

No network is currently attached to Jodie, as MTV is actually looking to place the series elsewhere to capitalize on its decades-long programming history (like how revivals of Punk'd and Singled Out are set up at Quibi TV). MTV is hoping Jodie is just the first of multiple new projects to come out of the "Daria universe" and MTV Animation. Yes, please.