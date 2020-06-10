If you've been wondering how Batwoman will write out its title heroine Kate Kane, we now know that the show won't go the route of killing the character off. Showrunner Caroline Dries responded to fans' outcry on Wednesday morning, reassuring them that she wouldn't dishonor her LGBTQ+ lead that way.

In a statement shared with TV Guide on Wednesday, Dries said, "As a lesbian who's been working as a writer for the past 15 years, I'm well aware of the 'Bury Your Gays' trope, and I have no interest in participating in it. My comments about recasting Batwoman have launched a storm of rumors and misinformation, and I wanted to clarify something. Like you, I love Kate Kane – she's the reason I wanted to do the show. We'll never erase her. In fact, her disappearance will be one of the mysteries of Season 2. I don't want to give away any of our surprises, but to all our devoted fans, please know that LGBTQ+ justice is at the very core of what Batwoman is and we have no intention of abandoning that."

Dries previously confirmed during a virtual ATX panel that Batwoman would be introducing a new leader character into the story in the wake of Ruby Rose's surprising exit from the series. As a result, some fans feared that would mean their beloved Kate Kane would be killed off in order to reboot the series with a new main character, but Dries has now put those fears to rest.

Ruby Rose Breaks Silence on Batwoman Exit: 'Those Who Know, Know'

Season 2 will reportedly introduce a new character, Ryan Wilder, who will take up the Batwoman mantle in Kate's absence. Ryan will be in her late 20s and is described as "likable, messy, a little goofy, and untamed," and basically the antithesis of Kate's Batwoman. We assume Kate's disappearance (and the mystery it presents) will be used to usher in this new vigilante.

Batwoman Season 1 is available to stream on The CW.