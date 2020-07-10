We're going back to Gotham City soon — and it looks like we're going to stay there for a while! HBO Max announced on Friday that it is teaming up with The Batman director and co-writer Matt Reeves for a new drama series which will be set in the world of his upcoming Dark Knight film, which will feature Robert Pattinson wearing the cape and cowl.

HBO Max describes the series as building upon The Batman's "examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City, ultimately launching a new Batman universe across multiple platforms. The series provides an unprecedented opportunity to extend the world established in the movie and further explore the myriad of compelling and complex characters of Gotham." The new series will be written and executive produced by Terence Winter (The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire) and produced by Dylan Clark.

In a statement, Reeves said, "This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a longform format can afford — and getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream."

HBO Max: Everything to Know About WarnerMedia's Streaming Service

The Hollywood Reporter adds that the series is tentatively being called Gotham Central, and actor Jeffrey Wright expected to continue his The Batman role as Commissioner James Gordon.

In addition to Pattinson and Wright, The Batman also stars Colin Farrell, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Peter Sarsgaard, and John Turturro. The movie is currently scheduled to hit theaters on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2021.