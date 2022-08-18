Bachelor in Paradise Season 8: Cast, Premiere Date, and More

Join or Sign In
The Bachelor Nation singles are ready to mingle as the return of Bachelor in Paradise draws closer. The reality dating show hits the beaches of Mexico this fall with a slew of thirsty eligible bachelor and bachelorettes looking for a second chance at love (and maybe a few Instagram partnerships along the way). There are bound to be some familiar faces from previous seasons back for more, and some newer people to throw curveballs in the process. So buckle up for everything to know about Season 8.
The Bachelor franchise airing schedule has been pretty scattered lately with ABC breaking all the cardinal rules of Bachelor nation, including two bachelorettes in the most recent season with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. ABC also typically airs Bachelor in Paradise at the end of summer, but The Bachelorette(s) got off to a late start this year and will be filling the time slot usually reserved for BIP, which is being pushed to fall in the spot where Dancing With the Stars used to be. (Dancing With the Stars is moving to Disney+ for its next two seasons.)
Keeping in the tradition of "Bachelor Monday," the new season of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 8/7c. on ABC New episodes will air Mondays and Tuesdays.
After Chris Harrison exited the franchise in 2021, both The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise were left without a host for the rest of the year. Last season, ABC tried out a multiple host situation on BIP with confusing choices like David Spade, Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, and Lil Jon all taking turns as the host. This year will be a little less chaotic (thank heaven) as Bachelor alum and ex-football pro Jesse Palmer steps in as host to help the singles hand out roses in Mexico. Bachelor Nation sweetheart Wells Adams will also be returning as everyone's favorite beach hut bartender, ready as ever to offer advice.
ABC has yet to announce the roster of attractive people who will be arriving on the beach this season, but there are plenty of spoilers swirling around. Some are speculating we may even see newly single Bachelorette Michelle Young, but only time will tell. Either way, the pool of contestants is bound to come from her and Clayton Echart's seasons, and possibly some men from Gabby and Rachel's season, as that finale will air before Bachelor in Paradise begins.
ABC released the official poster for 2022 on Aug. 10 with the slogan, "Everyone's Down to Flock," accompanied by some suggestive flamingo pool floats. If they wanted to get our attention, it's working.
Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC. Stream episodes next-day on Hulu.