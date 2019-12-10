Maybe the seventh time will be the charm for Chris Bukowski? The Bachelor franchise record-holder for most appearances and his fiancée Katie Morton have ended their engagement. The couple, who met and got engaged on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise this summer, announced their split with a joint statement on Instagram.

"One of the many lessons this life has taught us is that it's okay to be stubborn in the pursuit of happiness. To fight for what is real and good, and that often times the hardest thing and the right thing are the same," they said. "We've reached a point in our story where we agree it's best to go our separate ways. We have chosen to love and respect each other as friends because that's the base of our relationship, and it's what is most natural for us."

"We are incredibly thankful for the support we've received from our family, friends and everyone who supported us throughout our journey — from paradise to this moment," they continued. "We are grateful for everything that we've learned in this chapter, and are hopeful for what is to come in life and in love for both of us."

Even on Paradise, their relationship was rocky. They almost broke up during filming before getting engaged in the finale, and then Katie showed up at the reunion show without her engagement ring, which caught Chris off guard and led to a backstage fight captured by the show's cameras.

"I just put in so much effort every day and I love him so much, but I put in so much that my tank empties and if I'm not getting it filled, I break down," Katie told host Chris Harrison during the reunion show. "I fell in love with potential that may never come to fruition, but I'm just praying it does."

The only Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 couples still together are Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour, who are engaged; and Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who are dating. Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty, Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones, and Whitney Fransway and Conor Saeli have all split.

