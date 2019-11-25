We've all been eagerly anticipating The Bachelor Season 24, and now we've got our first official look at what's in store when the show returns in 2020 and follows Peter Weber's quest for love (on his airplane, which he flies a lot). Although the promo, which debuted during Monday's Dancing with the Stars finale, doesn't include any peeks at that face injury that happened during filming, it does have all the saucy stuff we've come to expect from The Bachelor -- multiple hookups, island getaways, shirtless shots for days — and an unexpected guest who crashes the party.

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown, who has been competing on Dancing with the Stars for the last several months, had enough time to pay a visit to the new Bachelor, whom she had previously sent home after their famous fantasy suite date. You know, the one where they apparently had sex four times? When Peter naturally asks what Hannah is doing crashing his season, he get the surprise of a lifetime.

"Making decisions for my heart," Hannah says, "because I know there's still something there, and I would do anything for a relationship."

To which, Peter of course replies, "Hannah Brown, what I'm about to say is extremely crazy. What would you say if I asked you to come be part of the house?"

Lord have mercy, this franchise really knows how to keep its audience addicted to the drama. Is Hannah actually returning to The Bachelor mansion as a contestant again?

The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 6 at 8/7c on ABC.