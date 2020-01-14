The cutest creature this side of the Dagobah system will soon be getting even snugglier. Baby Yoda, aka The Child from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, is getting his own Build-A-Bear plush.

Build-A-Bear showed off the adorable toy, which will be available at Build-A-Bear workshops in the next few months, during a Tuesday presentation at an investors' conference in Orlando, according to Business Insider.

"I'm excited to share we will be one of the first companies to provide the digital and internet phenomenon who is trending higher than all the presidential candidates combined," said Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John at the event.

Build-A-Bear did not immediately return TV Guide's request for more details on the Baby Yoda plush. The build-your-own-toy store already offers such Star Wars characters as Darth Vader, Chewbacca, Rey, Ewoks, and Porgs.

Since Baby Yoda made his surprise debut at the end of the first episode of The Mandalorian — a Star Wars show about a bounty hunter who impulsively rescues his diminutive bounty from his Imperial clients and winds up on the run — merchandise featuring The Child has been in high demand. Check out more Baby Yoda merch in our shopping guide.

The Mandalorian Season 2 will return to Disney+ this fall.

The Mandalorian Photo: Disney+

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)