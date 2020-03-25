Now Playing How Star Wars: The Clone Wars Changed Ashley Eckstein's Career | The Future Is

Update 3/25/20: Actress Ashley Eckstein has now spoken out to those fans who were disappointed about her not being cast as Ahsoka Tano in Disney+'s The Mandalorian. In an Instagram post, she wrote that she is but one of many people who bring Ahsoka to life in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and she could not comment on casting for The Mandalorian, a show she is not involved with. However, she did want to express her immense gratitude for the amount of support she received from fans.

"What I CAN comment on are my feeling of awe and appreciation for all of your kind words and messages," Eckstein wrote. "I've read them all. I wish I could reply to each and every one of you to express my sincere appreciation because the response has been such a beautiful expression of help, love and light for me and our community."

Previously 3/20/20: There's nothing quite like a good Star Wars Twitter explosion, is there? News broke Friday morning that Rosario Dawson has reportedly been tapped to play Ahsoka Tano in the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian, and that got Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans all riled up.

The character of Ahsoka Tano is a major character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, an animated series that takes place between Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. She is voiced by Ashley Eckstein, who has obviously become beloved by the fans of the show over the years. So beloved, in fact, that when they heard another actress would be playing her in the live-action series, they had some thoughts.

Not all of them are totally against Dawson's casting, but after hearing Eckstein voice the character for over 10 years, it's safe to say that fans have become pretty attached.

Rosario Dawson is a great actress. I just personally think casting Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka would have been a no-brainer. She's lived the character since her creation. I couldn't think of a better actress to play her than the one who has given her life since the beginning. 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ZsvhFllJKI — Maverick Opinions 🤔 I YouTube Poorly (@MavsOpinions) March 20, 2020

#AhsokaTano is my fav #StarWars character. After basically ten seasons of amazing character development from annoying teen to badass independent woman, I'm not sure I can hear anyone voice her except Ashley Eckstein @HerUniverse. Thrilled and crushed all at once. @dave_filoni https://t.co/LpmE9jIEUH — Misha 🐝 (@MishaYlette) March 20, 2020

Oh, was Ashley Eckstein busy? We already have an Ahsoka. — bbc (@MassOfMen) March 20, 2020

I should be happy about this, but I'm not... It should be Ashley Eckstein or no one... https://t.co/UlRiCwndg4 — Logan Tesmer (@LoganTesmer) March 20, 2020

Lucasfilm just used Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka's voice in ROTS. And Eckstein's voice is currently being used as Ahsoka in The Clone Wars final season. She's even cosplayed Ahsoka, flawlessly. Nothing against Rosario Dawson, but doesn't this move seem a bit... illogical? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9FHmnV3crn — Maverick Opinions 🤔 I YouTube Poorly (@MavsOpinions) March 20, 2020

I want to see Ahsoka in live action, but it's going to be so weird not hearing Ashley Eckstein's voice. pic.twitter.com/nc7s1aRNh6 — Manuel Faria (@ManuelDuarte24) March 20, 2020

Ashley Eckstein IS Ahsoka! No one DARE take her place! pic.twitter.com/b2K3T6d4Fg — The NemΘ (@Nemo19089) March 20, 2020

Look I love Rosario and I'm sure she'll play a great Ahsoka, but... we also have a perfectly great Ashley Eckstein right there. pic.twitter.com/qz9GZCblCY — JD DeMotte (@JDDeMotte) March 20, 2020

Not casting Ashley Eckstein to reprise her role as Ahsoka Tano in live action is utterly dunderheaded. #AhsokaTano #TheCloneWars #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/cv6Orl5pqY — ⚫️ Khal Drongo (@FuseBlues) March 20, 2020

ashley eckstein is the only ahsoka tano i know — (ah)sarah ⎊ (@tuatarasa) March 20, 2020

Season 2 of The Mandalorian is scheduled to be released this fall on the streaming service.