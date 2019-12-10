Welcome to Episode 13 of All I Want for Christmas Is This Podcast, the TV Guide podcast where we break down the most highly anticipated holiday movies of the year.

SUBSCRIBE NOW: Get All I Want for Christmas Is This Podcast on Apple Podcasts

In our latest episode, Grammy-winning singer Ashanti ("Foolish") joins host Julia Lechner to tease her new Lifetime holiday movie, A Christmas Winter Song.

Stream the full episode right here:

In the film, Ashanti stars as a Christmas shop owner who forms a bond with a homeless jazz singer (played by Stan Shaw). Spoiler alert: This heart-warming movie will have you in tears!

Ashanti also talks about her family's annual traditions, which seasonal song she would like to remix, and why it's so important to spread kindness.

Don't miss Ashanti in A Christmas Winter Song--premiering on Lifetime on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8pm ET/PT.

Photo: Courtesy of Marvista Entertainment

For more Christmas movie news, subscribe to All I Want for Christmas Is This Podcast so you never miss an episode.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts/Google Play/Spotify/Stitcher/TuneIn

Follow All I Want for Christmas Podcast on Instagram and Twitter to see which holiday movies we're streaming next.

And if you've read this far down the page, you should totally leave All I Want for Christmas Is This Podcast glowing reviews on your favorite podcasting app. Happy holidays!