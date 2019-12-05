

Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) spent much of Arrow's fall finale saying goodbye to friends and family knowing he's fated to die in the upcoming crossover, Crisis on Infinite Earths, but his farewell tour isn't over yet! There's one more relationship in his life that needs honoring, and it's going to get its due.

While Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) may have found a new team and mission on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, don't forget that she got her start on Arrow and her origin story is inextricably tied to Oliver Queen's. In order to honor that relationship in the same way Arrow honored Oliver's other loved ones, DC's Legends of Tomorrow showrunner Keto Shimizu and Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz made sure that the crossover took the time to give Oliver and Sara their own proper sendoff.

"I think that especially with Sara Lance... it was really important to me that Sara have some really significant moments with Oliver in the beginning of this Crisis in order to remind the audience how far they go back, and how embedded her history is with his, and how important he is to her in her life, and where she's ended up," Shimizu told reporters at a press screening of the crossover.

"And also for her to see the person he's become and to really acknowledge that," added Schwartz. "Because I feel like on Arrow, we've spent, you know, eight seasons doing that. And so it was nice to see Sara be a part of that."

It sure sounds like this crossover is going to turn Arrowverse fans into an emotional wreck with each new episode, but honestly, isn't that what we all signed up for? Bring on the angst!

Crisis on Infinite Earths will kick off with its Supergirl episode on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8/7c. It will continue with Batwoman on Monday, Dec. 9 at 8/7c and The Flash on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 8/7c. The event will then return after the winter hiatus for its conclusion with back-to-back episodes of Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday, Jan. 14 starting at 8/7c.

