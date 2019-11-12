We're only about halfway through the final season of Arrow, but the stars of The CW's hit series are way ahead of us. Production on the series finale started last week, and thanks to some very emotional social media posts, we know a few cast members have already wrapped entirely.

Stephen Amell has been carefully documenting his progress through the final episode as he bids farewell to costumes, co-stars, and more. The first, and perhaps most surprising, of his posts came when he tweeted that he'd wrapped with most of the major characters on the show. "Just wrapped my final scene with David Ramsey. And just like that... I've wrapped with every series regular on the show. Holy s---."

We'll try to somehow not get emotional about the fact that the final scene between Oliver and Diggle is officially in the can. It does raise a question, though: With a whole week of filming still left, who exactly is Amell filming with if not any of the series regulars? Emily Bett Rickards, perhaps?

Just wrapped my final scene with David Ramsey. And just like that... I've wrapped with every series regular on the show. Holy shit. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 5, 2019

Amell also announced he'd officially suited up as the Green Arrow for the last time, posting a photo of himself in that beloved green leather getup and writing, "Tonight is the last night I wear the Arrow suit." When you pair that with a final photo of the salmon ladder (from which his adorable daughter swings), it feels like we're saying goodbye to all of Arrow's greatest hits!

Tonight is the last night I wear the Arrow suit. pic.twitter.com/P4QTUSOQgG — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 7, 2019

Working on Arrow changed my life. And every single time I think I've got my emotions in check, something like this happens. pic.twitter.com/wouKl1LrOX — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 12, 2019

Katie Cassidy also bid farewell to the show with a sweet photo of Team Arrow (both past and future) in the Arrow cave together getting giggly between takes. Cassidy wrote, "#ARROW my fam bam! The amount of love and respect I have for this brilliant cast is insane. I couldn't imagine the long nights with anyone else. I can't believe it's coming to the end. You all have inspired me in so many ways and I'm blessed to have been apart [sic] of this incredible journey. Thank you all for being you. I love you dearly!"

The real kicker, though, is Juliana Harkavy's post. The actress, who has played Dinah Drake for the last four seasons, posted a teary photo of herself on the day she first got the news she'd booked a role on Arrow. "Today begins our last week on Arrow. As thankful as I felt the day this photo was taken, nothing could describe how much that love and gratitude has grown. I am so proud of our cast, crew, writers, and producers. I hope you enjoy this final season. And I hope when you look back, you'll find this story has moved you, inspired you, and changed you for the better. Because of #Arrow, I have been changed, for good. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Arrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Corporation.)