When Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz called Season 8 a "greatest hits" season, she really wasn't exaggerating! The final season is welcoming back one old character after another, and now we can officially add Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne) to that list.

TV Guide has learned that Paul Blackthorne will return as our favorite detective in Season 8. According to TVLine, which was first to break the news, Blackthorne will appear in multiple episodes.

Now, you might be asking how the heck that's possible, given that poor Detective Lance was killed off the show when Blackthorne left after Season 6. The only thing we can say is this final season has bent the laws of time, space, and Earths, meaning absolutely anything is possible.

The news of Blackthorne's return comes on the heels of Stephen Amell's announcement on Friday that Emily Bett Rickards will reprise her role as Felicity Smoak in the Arrow series finale.

Arrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

