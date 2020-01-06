After months and months of waiting, Apple's streaming service, Apple TV Plus (Apple TV+), launched last year with a cost of just $4.99 per month (that's really cheap compared to other streaming options). It is the only service without licensed content, meaning everything on Apple TV+ has been created by Apple, for Apple. Unfortunately, it also means that there isn't too much available to stream at the moment; it's going to take some time for the service to create a deep library of original content. But that doesn't mean there isn't anything to watch or that there are not a lot of exciting shows on the way. Below you'll find a list of everything that is currently available on Apple TV+ and everything we know that is in development and will be coming soon.

Note: Most series debut on the service with three episodes, and then new episodes roll out with each passing week. However, in some cases, full seasons are available to stream from the get-go.

AVAILABLE NOW

The Morning Show

Inspired by Brian Stelter's book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, the new dramedy The Morning Show is about what goes on behind the scenes at a big network morning show. Jennifer Aniston stars as Alex Levy, an anchor who must deliver the news that, due to certain allegations against her longtime co-anchor, Steve Carell's Mitch Kessler, he has been fired from the show. As if that is not painful enough, she then finds herself surrounded by executives who are champing at the bit to bring in some fresh blood — like Reese Witherspoon's reporter, Bradley Jackson.

Dickinson

Hailee Steinfeld stars in this half-hour comedy series about the early life of Emily Dickinson. Like the real-life poet, this version is viewed as rebellious and ill-behaved. She presses on, however, to commit her thoughts to paper, with dreams of fulfilling her "one purpose" of becoming a great writer. Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, and Adrian Blake Enscoe also star in the 19th-century coming-of-age story, which manages to still feel very modern.

See

See stars Jason Momoa as Baba Voss, a warrior in a far-distant future in which human beings have long since lost their sense of sight after a virus nearly destroyed all of mankind. By Baba's time period, people have been blinded for so long that the concept of sight has been reduced to legend. However, when he fathers twins who have the gift of vision, he fights to protect them from a queen who wants to destroy them due to her belief that doing so will best to protect herself and the few humans who remain. Alfre Woodard also stars as Paris, an advisor and priestess.

For All Mankind

From Ronald D. Moore, writer and executive producer of the reimagined Battlestar Galactica, comes For All Mankind, a new series that explores what would have happened if the global space race never ended and America's space program remained the cultural centerpiece of the country's hopes and dreams.

Snoopy in Space

After a bidding war, Apple won the rights to the iconic Peanuts franchise. The first series to come from that deal is Snoopy in Space, which takes viewers on a journey with Snoopy as he follows his dreams of becoming an astronaut. Together with Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, they take command of the International Space Station and explore the moon and beyond.

The Elephant Queen

This documentary film follows Victoria Stone and Mark Deeble's journey tracking an elephant matriarch named Athena who risks taking her family in search of food and water after their watering hole dries up. Chiwetel Ejiofor narrates.

Ghostwriter

Ghostwriter Photo: Apple TV+

A reinvention of the beloved original series, Apple's Ghostwriter follows four kids who are brought together by a mysterious ghost in their local bookstore and must team up to release fictional characters from works of literature.

Hala

Hala Photo: Parrish Lewis/Courtesy of Sundance Institute

An official selection of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, Hala follows a high school senior struggling to balance being a suburban teenager with her traditional Muslim upbringing.

Helpsters

Helpsters Photo: Apple TV+

Helpsters is a new children's series from the makers of Sesame Street. It follows Cody and a team of vibrant monsters who love to help solve problems, and it all starts with a plan.

Oprah's Book Club

Oprah Winfrey and award-winning author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates discuss his first novel and Oprah Book Club selection, The Water Dancer

Oprah Winfrey will produce an array of content for Apple TV+, including a fresh take on her classic book club that will release new episodes every two months. To kick things off, the premiere of Oprah's Book Club will center around The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates, with Winfrey sitting down for a lengthy chat with Coates. Viewers will be able to purchase all of the Book Club selections on Apple Books, and for every purchase Apple will contribute to the American Library Association. In addition to Oprah's Book Club, Winfrey will also produce two documentaries for Apple TV+, one about sexual assault and another focused on mental health.

Servant

Servant

A psychological thriller executive produced and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint star.

Truth Be Told

Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told Photo: Apple TV+

This adaptation of the true-crime novel by Kathleen Barber stars Octavia Spencer, Michael Beach, Ron Cephas Jones, Aaron Paul, and Lizzy Caplan, among others. It explores America's obsession with true crime podcasts and navigates current concerns about privacy, media, and race. Spencer plays a reporter whose life unravels after her hit podcast reopens a long-closed murder case.





COMING SOON

Amazing Stories

Once Upon a Time co-creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis will executive-produce a revival of Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories, the Emmy-wining series from the '80s.

The Banker

Inspired by a true story, The Banker stars Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson as two African-American entrepreneurs who try to circumvent the racial limitations of the 1950s and quietly provide housing loans to the African-American community in Jim Crow Texas. Nia Long and Nicholas Hoult also star. (Editor's Note: this title was shelved following allegations of sexual misconduct by one of the film's producers.)

Calls

Ten 10-minute episodes tell the story of some sort of impending disaster through an audio recording, like an airplane black box, a voicemail, or a 911 call. Apple is adapting the series from the French original, as well as bringing the original version to the platform.

Central Park

The animated music comedy Central Park, from Bob's Burgers creator Loren Bouchard, has already snared major talents like Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, and Tituss Burgess, among others. In it, a family of caretakers who live and work in Central Park end up saving the park and the world.

Defending Jacob

Based on William Landay's best-selling legal thriller, Defending Jacob tells the story of a district attorney who must come to terms with the accusation that his 14-year-old son is a murderer. Chris Evans, an executive producer on the limited series, plays the father, Andy Barber, while Jacob is portrayed by It star Jaeden Martell. Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery also stars.

Foundation

Foundation is based on Isaac Asimov's groundbreaking science-fiction trilogy. Jared Harris (Mad Men, Chernobyl) is set to star as mathematical genius Hari Seldon, while Lee Pace (Halt and Catch Fire) will play the Emperor of the Galaxy. Josh Friedman, who is working with James Cameron on his Avatar sequel, and David S. Goyer (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight) will executive produce, with Goyer serving as showrunner.

Home

Ten one-hour documentary episodes offer viewers a never-before-seen look inside the world's most extraordinary homes — and go deep inside the minds of the people who built them.

Little America (Jan. 17)

The Big Sick's Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon are co-writing and executive-producing this half-hour anthology series about immigrants, based on true stories printed in Epic Magazine. It will bring to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring, and surprising stories of their lives in America.

Little Voice

J.J. Abrams brings new music from Sara Bareilles to life in what's described as a "love letter to the diverse musicality of New York."

Losing Earth

This Anonymous Content-produced series is based on a New York Times Magazine feature, "Losing Earth: The Decade We Almost Stopped Climate Change." The magazine-length article outlines how from 1979 to 1989, a small team of scientists, activists, and politicians tried to stop climate change while there was still time.

The Mosquito Coast

Justin Theroux will star in this series based upon the novel by his uncle, Paul Theroux. Neil Cross serves as showrunner and is tasked with adapting the book, which follows an idealist who uproots his entire family to move them to Latin America. The book was previously adapted for film in 1986.

Mr. Corman

Joseph Gordon-Levitt will lead this drama (as well as write and serve as an executive producer) about an elementary school teacher grappling with adulthood in Los Angeles. What might be most exciting is that JGL is producing it with his HitRECord company alongside indie darling A24.

My Glory Was I Had Such Friends

J.J. Abrams and Jennifer Garner's highly anticipated reunion — their first since Alias — is a limited series. The drama is based on the memoir of the same title by Amy Silverstein, which is about the group of women who came together to support Silverstein through getting a second life-saving heart transplant. Garner will also serve as an executive producer on the project, which doesn't yet have an episode count.

Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet (Feb. 7)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney have teamed up again, this time to executive-produce a workplace comedy that follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges that come with running a popular video game. McElhenney stars as the company's creative director, Ian Grimm, and he's joined by F. Murray Abraham as C.W. Longbottom, a seasoned writer who works at the studio; David Hornsby as David, a hapless producer; Imani Hakim as Dana, a charming, studious game tester who loves nothing more than gaming; Ashly Burch as Rachel, who feels undervalued in her role as a game tester; and Danny Pudi as Brad, an alpha male who works in the monetization department.

On the Rocks

The first big film from Apple reunites Bill Murray with Lost in Translation director Sofia Coppola. Per Variety, On the Rocks finds a young mom, played by Rashida Jones, reconnecting with her larger-than-life playboy dad for a thrill ride in New York.

Pachinko

Based on Min Jin Lee's novel Pachinko, the series chronicles four generations of a Korean immigrant family, following their story from Korea to Japan and finally to America. It's written and directed by Soo Hugh, showrunner of Season 1 of AMC's The Terror.

Severance

Patricia Arquette stars alongside Adam Scott in Severance, a new workplace thriller directed and executive-produced by Ben Stiller. The series is set at Lumen Industries, a company intent on taking work-life balance to the next level. Scott's Mark is an employee trying to put himself back together, while Arquette plays his boss.

Shantaram

Lin, a bank robber and heroin addict who escapes from an Australian prison, disappears into India's underground in this adaptation of Gregory David Roberts' novel. Sons of Anarchy's Charlie Hunnam will star.

Swagger

Inspired by the life of NBA superstar Kevin Durant, Swagger looks back at his experience playing basketball in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU), exploring the world of youth basketball and the lives of the players, their families, and coaches. Winston Duke, best known for his roles in Black Panther and Us, will star as Ike, a youth basketball coach and former star player. Shots Fired co-creator Reggie Rock Bythewood serves as showrunner, writer, and director.



Ted Lasso

Based on the character who first appeared in a promotional series for NBC Sports, Ted Lasso is a new comedy series from star, executive producer, and writer Jason Sudeikis. In the series, which is also executive-produced by Bill Lawrence, Sudeikis stars as an idealistic American football coach who is hired to manage an English football club — despite having no soccer coaching experience.

Time Bandits

Directed by Taika Waititi, this time-traveling adventure comedy is about a boy who gets ensnared with a troupe of thieves as they hop across history to steal treasure, ever on the run from the "supreme being" from whom they've stolen their time map.

Untitled Brie Larson CIA Series

Brie Larson will play a CIA agent in a new drama that's said to be based on the real-life experiences of CIA undercover operative Amaryllis Fox, who was briefly imprisoned for her work with the Burmese democracy movement. Fox also spent time at Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service, where she developed an algorithm with the ability to predict terrorist activity, giving her an in with the CIA.

Untitled Damien Chazelle Drama

Damien Chazelle, winner of the 2017 Best Director Oscar for La La Land, will reportedly write and direct every episode of this series.

Untitled Hilde Lysiak Series

Inspired by the life of pre-teen journalist Hilde Lysiak, this 10-episode mystery series follows a girl who moves to a small town where she gets involved in uncovering a cold case that the community has tried to bury. Lysiak, whose Orange Street News website features her writing and local reporting in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, made headlines when she broke news on a murder in her town as a 9-year-old journalist.

Untitled Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering Documentary

Executive-produced by Oprah Winfrey, this documentary, coming in 2020, follows a former music executive who grapples with the decision to come forward with her story of assault and abuse by a notable figure in the industry. The film examines race, gender, class, and intersectionality, and the toll that assault has on survivors and society at large.

Untitled Simon Kinberg and David Weil Sci-Fi Series

This 10-episode science-fiction series comes from Simon Kinberg and David Weil. Kinberg is known for his work on the X-Men film franchise, while Weil is the creator of Amazon's upcoming Nazi hunter series The Hunt, which stars Al Pacino and is executive-produced by Jordan Peele.

Visible: Out on Television (Feb. 14)

This new five-part documentary investigates the importance of TV as a medium that has shaped the American conscience, and how the LGBTQ movement has shaped television. Narrated by Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris, and Lena Waithe, the series combines archival footage with interviews with key players from the movement and the screen. Each hour-long episode will explore themes such as invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBTQ character, and coming out in the television industry.

Wolfwalkers

Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon produces this tale about a young hunter who comes to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last pack of evil wolves, but instead befriends a wild native girl who runs with them.

You Think It, I'll Say It

Kristen Wiig pulled out of this series to do Wonder Woman, but the show goes on. This comedy, inspired by Curtis Sittenfeld's collection of short stories You Think It, I'll Say It, was created and produced by Colleen McGuinness.

