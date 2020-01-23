Angelina Jolie is ready for her next global challenge: taking on fake news. The Oscar-winning actress and humanitarian is teaming up with the BBC to executive produce BBC My World, a show for teens about the proliferation of misleading media.

The series aims to give kids aged 13 and up the digital resources to help them parse false news stories from facts. Each half-hour episode will take a deep dive into current news, offering up factual information about the subject matter at hand so that viewers will be able to make their own decisions about these stories, beyond the rhetoric of certain reporting.

In a prepared statement to Variety, Jolie said, "As a parent I am happy to be able to give my support to a program that aims to help children learn more about the lives of other young people around the world, and connect to them to each other." Jolie is a mother to six children whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt. She is also a noted advocate for human rights, including serving as a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and she has helped to fund several schools for kids across the world.

"I hope it will help children find the information and tools they need to make a difference on the issues that matter to them, drawing on the BBC World Service's network of thousands of journalists and multiple language services around the world," Jolie's statement continued.

While the series will tap into the reporting expertise of BBC World News, Jolie is also partnering with Microsoft Education for this small screen endeavor. Each broadcast will feature a classroom segment, and the company will be making those lesson plans for every episode available online. Additionally, BBC will make BBC My World available through the network's 42 language services.

BBC My World has no premiere date yet but will air on Sundays at 11:30 am ET.