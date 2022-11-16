Amazon Prime Video: Amsterdam Is Now Available To Stream at Home

Looking for something new to watch? Amazon Prime Video has you covered with new releases you can stream at home.

Right now, Amsterdam is now available to stream in 4K Ultra HD for $25 (or as a rental for $20). The historical comedy was released in theaters in September 2022 with a middle-of-the-road reception from film critics (Metascore 48) and general audiences (user score 5.3 at Metacritic), alike.

However, Amsterdam is worth watching -- thanks to the film's all-star cast featuring John David Washington, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and others.

John David Washington, Christian Bale, and Margot Robbie, Amsterdam 20th Century Studios

Please note: This deal is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of this low price, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Directed by David O. Russell (American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook), Amsterdam is set in the 1930s and follows Burt Berendsen (Christian Bale) and Harold Woodman (John David Washington), a pair of World War I veterans who are framed for a brutal murder and then go on an adventure through their past to find the real killers. Along the way, they discover their old friend Valerie Voze (Margot Robbie) is somehow involved in the frame up and a larger plot to corrupt the United States.

The film also stars Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Swift, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Rami Malek, and Robert De Niro.

Meanwhile, Amsterdam is also available to stream in 4K Ultra HD to buy for $25 or to rent for $20 at Vudu and Google Play Movies & TV.

