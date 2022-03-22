Join or Sign In
NBC's American Song Contest is officially underway after the premiere episode featured rap from Wyoming, K-pop from Oklahoma, and country pop from Arkansas. From the looks of it, co-host Snoop Dogg dug it all. The series, which is an Americanized version of Eurovision Song Contest, pits musical acts from all 50 states, plus the U.S. territories and Washington, D.C., in a competition to see who can write the greatest original song, which is performed live. NBC has big hopes that this can be the next big thing, just as Eurovision has been a massive hit in Europe for decades.
But will NBC's big gamble translate to us Yankees? Will state rivalries (suck it, Washington!) be big enough to draw in viewers? We have yet to see, but in the meantime, here's everything we know about American Song Contest.
In its inaugural season, American Song Contest premiered on Monday, March 21 at 8/7c on NBC. Episode 2 of American Song Contest will air Monday, March 28 at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes will be two hours long and air Mondays, with the finale scheduled to air Monday, May 9.
American Song Contest will air Monday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC. If you miss the episode that night, you can watch it the next day on NBC.com, Peacock, and Hulu, but watch out for spoilers!
No big-budget reality competition show gets a green light without big names as hosts, and NBC booked Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg (!!) to serve as emcees for American Song Contest. Clarkson is a multi-hyphenate who rose to fame after winning the first season of American Idol, has recorded multiple No. 1 albums, currently serves as a coach on The Voice, and has won multiple Emmys as host of the daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show. Snoop Dogg is a renowned rapper from Long Beach, Calif., is the owner of Death Row Records, and co-hosts Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party on VH1.
American Song Contest follows the model of Eurovision, one of the most popular reality competitions in Europe that pits acts from different countries against each other. American Song Contest takes representatives from each of the 50 states, plus Washington, D.C., and five U.S. territories. Each act will consist of a solo performer or a group of up to six members, and perform an original song in qualifying rounds before winners move onto the semi-final rounds and then the finals.
Winners will be determined by a mix of a fan/audience vote and a jury of music professionals. Voting is weighted to give each state equal voting power. It's not about winning the popular vote, it's about winning as many states as one can, and the system prevents more populous states, like California and Texas, from dominating the voting.
There will be five weeks of qualifying rounds, with 11 or 12 artists performing in each of the first five episodes. At the end of each of the qualifying rounds episodes, one act moves on thanks to a vote by the jury, but the others can also move on as fan and jury votes are tabulated throughout the contest. Three more acts from each episode will advance based on fan and jury voting.
Semi-final rounds will see 20 acts (four from each of the five episodes) perform over two episodes. As a bonus, a special "redemption artist" — an act that is given a second chance — will be added to each episode for a total of 11 performers for each semi-final round, and five artists will advance from each episode. The grand finale will see 10 artists compete for the title of Best Original Song.
Eurovision is famous for its spectacle, featuring elaborate sets and costumes, and American Song Contest is bringing that vibe. Performers are encouraged to not just write a hit song, but put on a big, memorable, visual performance.
Voting takes place during and after each episode on the NBC app, NBC.com, and TikTok. Voting for artists ends at 7 a.m. ET the Wednesday after their episode airs.
On March 3, NBC released the competitors from each U.S. state, each U.S. territory, and Washington D.C., for a total of 56 acts competing for the prize of Best Original Song. As promised, it's a combination of well-known acts, like Jewel (Alaska), Michael Bolton (Connecticut), and Macy Gray (Ohio), and others you've probably never heard of.
Here's the full list:
Absolutely. Atlantic Records has partnered with NBC to release the songs featured in the competition, beginning at midnight Eastern time the night episodes air. Songs are available wherever you can stream music, says NBC, including Spotify and Apple Music.