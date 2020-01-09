The premiere of the impeachment-themed third season of FX's Emmy-award winning anthology series American Crime Story has been delayed. FX boss John Landgraf told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Thursday that the new season, which tells the story of the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky affair that rocked the U.S. in the '90s, won't begin production until as least late March because executive producer Ryan Murphy is currently filming a feature film. Production is now scheduled to go through October.

When the new season was first announced last year, it was slated to debut in September, right before the November election. Landgraf went on to say that he isn't sure when the show will premiere now. "As to when we'll schedule it, we don't know. We have to get into production and see how long it goes," he said. "It's TBD at this point."

Clive Owen Cast as President Clinton in Impeachment: American Crime Story

The limited series is based on on Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Toobin also wrote The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson, the source material for Season 1 of American Crime Story. The impressive cast for Season 3 includes Clive Owen as the president, Booksmart's Beanie Feldestein as Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones.

