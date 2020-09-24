When Amber Ruffin's new self-titled show debuts on Peacock, she won't be going far from her day job at Late Night with Seth Meyers. At a virtual press tour for the series, Ruffin explained more about the new show with her fellow executive producers Jenny Hagel and Seth Meyers.

"I love NBC. I love staying in our NBC family. I love the fact that because it is still NBC, I can stay at Late Night and I can literally be at my same desk and the work will feel very similar. It'll take place in Seth's studio, right in front of Seth's studio. They'll bring it in on Fridays and we'll shoot the show," Ruffin said. "So I like it because it's a huge step to have your own show, but when it's at work and everything is the same and it's still your same little friends, it's not that big a leap at all." Yes, you read that correctly. Ruffin will be doing double duty and still be on Late Night with Seth Meyers, doing her now-trademark bits "Amber Says What?" and "Jokes Seth Can't Tell."

Ruffin and Jenny Hagel have been friends since 2006 and Ruffin recommended Hagel for a writing job on Late Night with Seth Meyers, which made Hagel a great partner for creating this new series and the pair are prepared to go with the flow."I think like Amber said, we're not married to a particular format going in. I think that one of the things that Amber does the best is to let the content of the day dictate the format versus format dictating content. So Amber does a beautiful job of taking a look at the day's headlines and saying, 'Okay, what's the best way to address this insane series of headlines for today? Is that a song? Is that a sketch? Is that a bunch of monologue jokes? Is that Amber dressed like a bee but wearing a top hat?'"

Of course, the format isn't the only thing that isn't going as expected. There won't be an audience due to pandemic concerns. Ruffin said the show will probably change when they're allowed to have an audience again. In addition to no audience, Ruffin says there probably won't be guests. She's figuring on four sketches or bits per show. "You never know who's gonna stop by. New York's a big city," she explained. "But I guess we will write as much as we can all week and then the four things we like the most, that's what we'll do."

The Amber Ruffin Show premieres Friday September 25 on Peacock.