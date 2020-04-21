For those of you who were bummed to find out SXSW was canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns, we've got good news! According to Deadline, Amazon Prime plans to take the festival experience virtual with the launch of Prime Video Presents the SXSW 2020 Film Festival Collection on Monday, April 27. The virtual festival will run through Wednesday, May 6.
The best part of this news is you don't need to pay for an Amazon Prime account to watch. These films, plus prerecorded panels and Q&As with casts and filmmakers, will be made free to audiences everywhere, and all you'll need is a free Amazon account to watch!
"We saw this festival being canceled, and I've been there many times," Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke told Deadline, "And we had a huge financial and emotional investment, and we wanted to find a way for the community to be able to come together and celebrate that work. This was about wanting to create a doorway for filmmakers to platform their work."
The 39 projects slated for streaming, per The Hollywood Reporter, are available below.
Narrative Features
Cat in the Wall
Gunpowder Heart
Le Choc du Futur
Selfie
Documentary Features
I'm Gonna Make You Love Me
My Darling Vivian
TFW NO GF
Episodic Television
Cursed Films
Motherland: Fort Salem
Tales from the Loop
Narrative Shorts
A Period Piece
Basic
Blocks
Broken Bird
Daddio
Dirty
Face to Face Time
Father of the Bride
Figurant
Reminiscences of the Green Revolution
Runon
Single
SOFT
Still Wylde
Summer Hit
The Voice in Your Head
Vert
Waffle
Documentary Shorts
Affurmative Action
Betye Saar: Taking Care of Business
Broken Orchestra
Call Center Blues
Dieorama
Hiplet: Because We Can
Lions in the Corner
Mizuko (Water Child)
Modern Whore
No Crying at the Dinner Table
Quilt Fever