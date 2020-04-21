For those of you who were bummed to find out SXSW was canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns, we've got good news! According to Deadline, Amazon Prime plans to take the festival experience virtual with the launch of Prime Video Presents the SXSW 2020 Film Festival Collection on Monday, April 27. The virtual festival will run through Wednesday, May 6.

The best part of this news is you don't need to pay for an Amazon Prime account to watch. These films, plus prerecorded panels and Q&As with casts and filmmakers, will be made free to audiences everywhere, and all you'll need is a free Amazon account to watch!

"We saw this festival being canceled, and I've been there many times," Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke told Deadline, "And we had a huge financial and emotional investment, and we wanted to find a way for the community to be able to come together and celebrate that work. This was about wanting to create a doorway for filmmakers to platform their work."

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

The 39 projects slated for streaming, per The Hollywood Reporter, are available below.



Narrative Features

Cat in the Wall

Gunpowder Heart

Le Choc du Futur

Selfie

Documentary Features

I'm Gonna Make You Love Me

My Darling Vivian

TFW NO GF

Episodic Television

Cursed Films

Motherland: Fort Salem

Tales from the Loop

Narrative Shorts

A Period Piece

Basic

Blocks

Broken Bird

Daddio

Dirty

Face to Face Time

Father of the Bride

Figurant

Reminiscences of the Green Revolution

Runon

Single

SOFT

Still Wylde

Summer Hit

The Voice in Your Head

Vert

Waffle

Documentary Shorts

Affurmative Action

Betye Saar: Taking Care of Business

Broken Orchestra

Call Center Blues

Dieorama

Hiplet: Because We Can

Lions in the Corner

Mizuko (Water Child)

Modern Whore

No Crying at the Dinner Table

Quilt Fever

