It's the beginning of the month, so that means it's time to pick up new free games, courtesy of Amazon Prime Gaming (formerly Twitch Prime).

For August, the retail giant is giving away nearly $85 worth of free games (valued at Steam) to Prime members. Just log into Prime Gaming, sign into your Twitch account (sign up here, if you don't have one), download the Amazon Prime Gaming app, pick a free game, and start playing.

Get free video games, thanks to Amazon Prime Gaming. Getty Images

Prime Gaming is Amazon and Twitch's gaming service, which drops a handful of free games -- along with free level-ups and loot for characters, upgrades, skins, boosts, and more -- for all of its Prime members every month. All games can be played on Windows desktops and laptops. And even if you cancel, you can still keep the free games in your digital library.

Please note: These free games are for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of these low prices, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Scroll down for all the free Prime Gaming video games, below:

StarCraft: Remastered

Regular price: $15

$15 Sale price: Free

Free Metascore: 85

StarCraft: Remastered is the remake of the 1998 classic. The game takes place in a far off region of the Milky Way and follows the Terran Empire when they come into contact with two alien races, the Protoss and the Zerg. Unfortunately, war breaks out between the factions and you must put the galaxy back into balance before it changes forever.

ScourgeBringer

Regular price: $17

$17 Sale price: Free

Free Metascore: 76

ScourgeBringer is set in a post-apocalyptic Earth. You play as Kyhra, a warrior who goes on a journey to answer questions from the past to help humanity's fate and future.

Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders

Regular price: $6

$6 Sale price: Free

First released in 1988, Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders follows Zak McKracken, a journalist who is confronted with space invaders. You must find elements to destroy the Caponian alien race's ancient machines to save the world.

Beasts of Maravilla Island

Regular price: $10

$10 Sale price: Free

In Beasts of Maravilla Island, you play as a young wildlife photographer who goes on a journey throughout the magical island's ecosystem. You have to find all sorts of creatures and animals to learn about their behavior, while snapping photos for your compendium.

Recompile

Regular price: $20

$20 Sale price: Free

Free Metascore: 68

Recompile is set in Mainframe, a digital world where you play as Program, a self-aware code. Throughout the game, you try to find the meaning of existence before you are deleted from virtual reality.

Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises

Regular price: $15

$15 Sale price: Free

Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises is a hidden objects game that finds you playing as a police officer trying to solve a case in a swanky world of elites.

